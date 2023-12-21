NY man refused to identify himself in traffic stop, citing religious reasons

Dec. 21—LEWISBURG — A New York man refused to identify himself to police after allegedly failing to stop at a red traffic signal, citing it was against his religion, according to Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.

The man, identified as John Doe in court documents, was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing the administration of law or other government function; and two summary counts of failing to provide a driver's license and refusing requests by police. The charges were filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Caleb James Gehman in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.

Gehman stopped the man at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Buffalo Road and Route 15 at the Fairfield Chevrolet Dealership parking lot. The man refused to roll down his window further than a crack and refused to give a driver's license and registration for identification purposes.

The driver allegedly said it was against his faith to provide such information. The driver allegedly refused to comply with any orders and began to quote his federal statutes, police said.

After Gehman requested backup, the man allegedly still refused to cooperate. He was placed in custody, police said.

During questioning, Gehman noticed another vehicle nearby with a driver named John Sekoll. He told police that John Doe's name was Andy Smith and he was driving his vehicle back to New York for him.

The name "Andy Smith" out of New York had no matches in the police system, police said.

At the scene and Union County Jail, Doe allegedly continued to refuse to give his name, citing federal statutes and faith.

Doe was arraigned in front of Rowe and committed as a county inmate in lieu of $400,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 4.