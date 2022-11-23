NY man stole hundreds of thousands from RI seniors in 'grandparent scam' is going to prison

A New York City man was sentenced to prison Monday for his part in a conspiracy that scammed 14 Rhode Islanders, aged 79 to 94, out of nearly $400,000, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced.

Jason Hatcher, 40, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison followed by three years of federal supervised release, Cunha said in a press release. U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith also ordered Hatcher to pay $394,033 in restitution.

Hatcher pleaded guilty on July 5 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Two other men also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

How the scam worked

In a so-called "grandparent scam," the victims were contacted over the telephone by people claiming to be family members or attorneys, according to Cunha. The victims were told that a family member, usually a grandchild, had been in a car crash and needed money for bail, or other associated costs. The victims were typically told to give the money to a courier who would come to their home, or send it somewhere.

Hatcher and his co-conspirators played various roles in the scam, with Hatcher usually meeting the victims to collect the money, Cunha said.

For example, on one day, June 11, 2021, Hatcher collected $18,800 from a Cumberland woman, $12,000 from a Cranston woman and $6,000 from a Warwick woman, according to court records.

On the same day, the scammers took $99,825 from a Warwick woman after she was called by somebody impersonating her grandson, who claimed to have been in a car crash while reaching for his cell phone. The scammers first tricked the woman into giving $15,500 to a courier for bail, then told her more money was needed and had her send amounts of $20,000, $40,000 and $24,225 to a Florida address.

A person claiming to be her grandson's attorney told her not to discuss the case with anyone because a judge had put on a gag order.

Two co-defendants, Bryan Valdez-Espinosa, 22, and Diego A. Alarcon, 22, of Union City, N.J., pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and are awaiting sentencing in U.S. District Court in Providence.

