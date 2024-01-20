NY man wanted by Lehman Twp. police on felony assault charges

Jan. 20—LEHMAN TWP. — A man from New York allegedly burglarized his ex-girlfriend's residence and assaulted her boyfriend with a tire iron and a knife.

An arrest warrant was issued for Aaron Matthew Merritt, 28, of Newark Valley, charging him with aggravated assault, simple assault, burglary, theft, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.

Police in Lehman Township obtained the warrant signed by District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Merritt entered his ex-girlfriend's residence on Route 29 and used a tire iron to strike her boyfriend as he slept on Jan. 12.

The woman was awakened and ran out of the bedroom when Merritt threatened her with a knife, the complaint says.

Merritt fled the house allegedly with two cellular phones.

Police in the complaint said the man was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center where he received eight staples to the back of his head, stitches to the front of his head, and bruises to his arms sustained in the attack.