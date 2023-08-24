NY man yelling at Myrtle Beach airport passengers arrested. It’s the second incident in days

A New York man was arrested Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach International Airport after shouting and using profanity toward passengers in the terminal.

This is the second incident in days in which a person was arrested at the airport for unruly behavior.

Horry County Police arrested an Iowa man Tuesday after he was removed from an American Airlines flight for “cussing out” a flight attendant for not storing his bag under his seat.

Jeffrey McCabe, 67, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with breach of peace Wednesday, according to a police incident report. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where he remains incarcerated on a $500 bond.

Officers were called to the area of Door 1 about 5 a.m. in reference to American Airlines ticket agents reporting that McCabe was shouting at people and using profanity, according to an incident report. When an officer found McCabe, he stated he was going to leave and get a cab.

However, an officer received reports from several passengers who entered the terminal that McCabe was near the taxi loop yelling at people, the report said.

Because of his previous behavior of yelling at passengers and with officers, McCabe was arrested, the report said.

The report said that officers also escorted McCabe out of the airport on Tuesday for his behavior after Spirit Airlines would not let him fly. McCabe took a taxi and left the property at that time.

On Tuesday, Nicodimus Muhamad Coles, 27, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested by Horry County Police after he was removed from an American Airlines plane. He also was charged with breach of peace.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m., according to a police report. Coles told officers that a situation happened between him and a flight attendant over a bag not being under the seat, adding that things got out of hand, the report said.

Ryan Betcher, airport spokesman, didn’t immediately have the number of such incidents that have occurred at the airport. He did say that summer is the airport’s busiest time so the airport does see more of such incidents.

“It’s fairly common around the airports around the country,” Betcher said Thursday about such issues.