NY marks a year of pandemic sorrow, honors victims

With somber words and music set against a backdrop of images of New Yorkers taken by the coronavirus pandemic, New York City on Sunday marked a year since they learned of the state's first fatalities from COVID-19. (March 15)

Recommended Stories

  • Beyoncé Nabs 28th Grammy and Becomes Most-Decorated Woman Artist in Show's History

    Who runs the world? Beyoncé! Well, at least it felt like she did on Sunday night when she snagged four Grammy Awards and broke a long-standing record. A casual night for Mrs. Knowles-Carter! The Black Is King director became the most-awarded woman in the show's history when she won her 28th gramophone for best R&B performance for "Black Parade." She currently sits in second place, tied with Quincy Jones, on the list of most-decorated artists - woman or man. The win came right on the heels of her 27th win for best rap song for her "Savage (Remix)" collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, which is when Grammys host Trevor Noah announced that Beyoncé had tied with Alison Krauss for the aforementioned honor. You have to love the Recording Academy's timing! "As an artist, I believe it's my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect the times, and it's been such a difficult time. I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and the whole world," the singer said while accepting her win. "This is so overwhelming. I've been working my whole life, since I [was] 9 years old, and I can't believe this happened. This is such a magical night." Although we do not doubt that Beyoncé's record-breaking win will always have a special place in her heart, we're pretty sure there was one other win she probably treasures a little more - her win for best music video for "Brown Skin Girl." Not only is the single groundbreaking for its empowering message to Black women and women of color, but also because she worked with her daughter Blue Ivy to create it. Its win marks Blue Ivy's first Grammy Award, and since the 9-year-old doesn't seem like she'll stop her hustle anytime soon, it probably won't be her last! What other mother-daughter duo can say that they won historic Grammy Awards on the same night?! Watch Beyoncé's speech ahead. Related: Megan Thee Stallion Fangirled Over Beyoncé . . . While Winning a Grammy With Beyoncé

  • 16 of the wildest outfits celebrities wore at the 2021 Grammys

    Many celebrities took fashion risks at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Stars donned sheer fabric, daring silhouettes, and head-to-toe sparkles at the event.

  • Myanmar protests: Demonstrators killed in bloody Yangon crackdown

    Protests that have gripped the country since a military coup show no sign of ending.

  • Fans say goodbye and thanks as Brees announces retirement

    Following 20 NFL seasons, the last 15 with the Saints, Brees's announcement did not come as a surprise but was quickly trending on Twitter as fans absorbed the news. One of the first to react was Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, who took to Twitter to praise his friend and great rival.

  • Ronaldo hat trick takes him 'top of the world'

    Cristiano Ronaldo acclaimed himself to be “top of the World’s goalscoring list” after getting a hat trick on Sunday, while Brazilian soccer great Pelé congratulated the Juventus forward for surpassing his official tally of goals. The 36-year-old Ronaldo hit a hat trick for Juventus in a 3-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A to take his total to 770 career goals for club and country. “There’s no player in the World who hasn’t been raised listening to stories about his (Pelé’s) games, his goals and his achievements, and I’m no exception,” Ronaldo wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • Grammys 2021: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift make history

    Beyoncé picks up a record-breaking 28th award, while Taylor Swift wins her third album of the year.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

    Ohio man allegedly trespassed on the property on 24 and 26 December

  • India activist breaks silence on sedition arrest, says she felt 'violated'

    An Indian climate activist linked to Greta Thunberg said on Saturday she felt "violated" by her arrest last month on sedition charges and her treatment by the media, her first comments on a case that sparked international criticism. Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old vegan and member of Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement, was charged in February over an online document about months-long protests by Indian farmers. Ten days after her arrest and following widespread criticism, a court in India's capital New Delhi granted her bail, citing “scanty and sketchy evidence” that she was involved in fomenting violence.

  • Trump claims he could be cancelled ‘like Piers’ if he comments on Meghan interview, but says she’s ‘no good’

    ‘Yeah, she’s no good. I said that and now everybody’s seeing it,’ Mr Trump says

  • Woman arrested at bank in Galveston for refusing to wear a mask

    A woman in Galveston, Texas was arrested at a bank on Thursday for refusing to wear a mask — one day after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mandate which was imposed eight months ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” said Abbott earlier this month. 65-year-old Terry Wright entered a Bank of America and refused to wear a face covering.

  • Boxing great Marvelous Marvin Hagler dies at 66

    Marvelous Marvin Hagler stopped Thomas Hearns in a fight that lasted less than eight minutes yet was so epic that it still lives in boxing lore. Two years later he was so disgusted after losing a decision to Sugar Ray Leonard — stolen, he claimed, by the judges — that he never fought again. One of the great middleweights in boxing history, Hagler died Saturday at the age of 66.

  • Chrissy Teigen calls out John Legend for not thanking her after he wins a Grammy for an album she inspired

    Legend earned his 12th Grammy for "Bigger Love," which won best R&B album. He thanked his collaborators in an Instagram post.

  • After Kate Middleton paid her respects at vigil to Sarah Everard, police moved in and started arresting women

    Sarah Everard's vigil on Saturday attracted hundreds of demonstrators, including an unannounced visit by the Duchess of Cambridge.

  • Grammy Awards 2021: Winners and nominees

    See who has won what in the main categories at the music industry's 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

  • Grammys 2021: Seven things to look out for - and how to watch the ceremony

    Everything you need to know about Sunday's show, from who's performing to potential controversies.

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Sharon Osbourne says CBS 'blindsided' her with heated Piers Morgan segment on 'The Talk'

    Sharon Osbourne told Variety that showrunners on "The Talk" told her the orders to talk about Piers Morgan "came from executives."

  • Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor rules out Senate run but says 'Trump's divisive tone and strategy is unwinnable' for the future of the Republican party

    Geoff Duncan told "Meet the Press" he wouldn't run for Senate in 2022, but stressed the importance of moving away from Trump and creating a "GOP 2.0."

  • China's boys are too 'effeminate' and need to channel the ancient spirit of 'yang' to rediscover their masculinity, government says

    Claims by top government officials that China faces a masculinity crisis that could impact national security spark outrage and disbelief.