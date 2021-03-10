NY mother’s boyfriend accused of beating 10-year-old son to death

Biba Adams
·3 min read
Ayden Wolfe was found unconscious Saturday in the St. Nicholas Houses, where cops had visited the day before — and done nothing.

A 10-year-old boy in Harlem was murdered by his month’s boyfriend, a man who allegedly had beaten him to death.

Ryan Cato, 34, has been charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child. There were no reports on the status of the boy’s mother, who is unnamed.

In a GoFundMe.com effort to raise $15,000 for his funeral expenses, Ayden Wolfe is described as “an intelligent, tech savvy, fun, loving boy with dreams of becoming a Youtube Gamer.” As of Wednesday morning, over $18,500 had been raised. (GoFundMe.com)
NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said young Ayden Wolfe was found unconscious and unresponsive Saturday when Cato called 911 to the apartment in the St. Nicholas Houses. He was pronounced dead hours later at Harlem Hospital.

The day before, officers had visited St Nicholas Houses after someone heard the ruckus and called 911. Instead of knocking on fourth-floor apartment doors to check on their concerns, authorities left.

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg said Wolfe was “covered from head to toe with bruises. He had bruises on both arms and hands, both legs, his head, and his face, including behind his ears, his chest, his back, and even between the toes. The child had ribs broken on both sides of his body. Some ribs had multiple fractures.”

A vigil for the aspiring artist was held outside of the housing complex Sunday, where tenant association head Tyrone Ball encouraged neighbors to check on each other when they hear something wrong.

“These walls are thin enough to where you can hear a child being beaten,” Ball said. “You think it’s not your business, it is your business. It takes a village to raise a child, but the village failed.”

Chief Harrison said in a press conference that Cato has a history of violence: “He was last arrested in December in Brooklyn, where he assaulted the mother of his children in their presence. An ACS case was opened for that case.”

Cato’s mother was also previously investigated by the Administration for Children’s Services in 2010. In a statement, ACS said, “The safety and well-being of New York City’s children is our top priority. We are investigating this case with the NYPD.”

Wolfe also suffered a lacerated spleen, lacerated liver, lacerated kidney and a lacerated renal vein, with his official cause of death listed as “battered child syndrome.”

Darnell Wolfe, the boy’s biological father, addressed the child’s mother in an interview with The New York Daily News: “You let the devil into this house.”

“She made a deal with this devil,” said the grieving dad. “It’s impossible that you don’t know what’s happening with our child.”

In a GoFundMe.com effort to raise $15,000 for Ayden Wolfe’s funeral expenses, he’s described as “an intelligent, tech savvy, fun, loving boy with dreams of becoming a Youtube Gamer.”

As of Wednesday morning, over $18,500 had been raised.

    At Tuesday's White House press briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki fielded not one but two questions about Major, one of the Biden family's two German Shepherds, and reports he was involved in a "biting incident." Major and the older Biden dog, Champ, "are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people," Psaki said. "And on Monday, the first family's younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and acted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual." (The individual is fine, reportedly.) The injury "was handled by the White House medical unit, with no further treatment needed," Psaki said. Major and Champ's exile to Delaware had been planned before the incident, timed with first lady Jill Biden's tour of military bases, "and the dogs will return to the White House soon," she added. Answering the second question about Major — "Another dogs question? Okay" — Psaki would not confirm that a Secret Service agent was the person injured but reassured the reporter, and America, that Major will not be euthanized. The White House press corps wasn't done. "We heard a lot about dogs — we were promised a White House cat," one reporter noted. "What happened to that?" Psaki threw up her hands. "Where is the cat? Today is a good day for the cat. I don't have any update on the cat. We know the cat will break the internet." For now, anyway, the internet had the Biden dogs — and Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, of course. The Late Show helpfully combined the two. On #LSSC tonight: Major and Champ Biden get a chance to share their side of the story with Oprah. pic.twitter.com/L379saNgCZ — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'