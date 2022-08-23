NY motorist accused of killing a man in drunken hit-and-run out on bail

Aug. 23—The New York woman accused of killing a man while driving drunk through Kalispell in July was released from county jail after pleading not guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence last week and seeing her bail reduced.

Desirea Marie Garrera, 25, was arraigned before Judge Dan Wilson in Flathead County District Court on Aug. 18. Following her entering of a plea, Garrera's attorney Scott Hilderman successfully argued for a bail reduction from $100,000 to $25,000.

Garrera was arrested after allegedly colliding with a pedestrian near the intersection of East Idaho Street and Seventh Avenue East North in Kalispell about 3 a.m., July 23. She came to the attention of law enforcement after staff at Logan Health Medical Center reported treating people from a motor vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian, according to court documents.

Kalispell Police officers responding to the hospital spotted a damaged Jeep Cherokee at the facility. Garrera was inside the vehicle, court documents said.

She allegedly told officers she had taken a friend to the hospital. She thought she hit an animal en route, court documents said.

Investigators, though, believe Garrera struck Lawrence Joseph Souza, Jr. He later succumbed to his injuries, according to court documents.

Garrera failed several field sobriety tests performed at the Kalispell Police Department, court documents said.

According to jail records, Garrera was released from the county detention center following her Aug. 18 arraignment and bond reduction hearing. Among the conditions of her release, Garrera is barred from consuming alcohol. She is expected to stay at either a lodging establishment in West Glacier or a home in Walden, New York, according to Wilson's order.

Her next court appearance, according to documents, is Jan. 4, 2023.

Vehicular homicide while under the influence is punishable by up to 30 years in state prison and a fine of $50,000.

