NY, NJ men facing dozens of charges in Middletown home invasion

Five men from New York and New Jersey are facing more than two dozen criminal charges each for their alleged involvement in a home invasion in Middletown over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

Police arrested 22-year-old Mykev Speights from New York; 19-year-old Jordan McNeill from New York; 25-year-old Angel Martinez from Manhattan; 22-year-old Angel Fragoso from Jersey City, New Jersey; and 20-year-old Dietrich Williams from New York, New York in North Haven for allegedly forcing their way into a Middletown apartment on Saturday, tying three people up and robbing them. They are each being held on $1 million bonds, according to the Middletown Police Department.

Speights, McNeill, Martinez and Fragoso are each facing more than 30 criminal charges, including home invasion, vehicle theft, firearm possession, kidnapping, assault, robbery and running from police, according to a statement from the Middletown Police Department on Saturday.

The men were allegedly spotted wearing masks and knocking on doors in the Wilcox Apartments complex at 308 South Main Street on Saturday morning, eventually forcing themselves into an apartment when someone opened the door, police said.

A neighbor called police to say they saw the men barge in and then heard screaming, according to police.

Officers responded to the apartment just about 10:30 a.m. and saw multiple men running from the building, police said.

Most of them got into a maroon older model Cadillac DTS and sped away. One of the men didn’t make it into the car before it took off and was left behind. He ran away and was caught by police on Pameacha Avenue, according to police.

Police followed the Cadillac south on Route 17 into Durham, then west onto Route 22 in North Branford and north onto the Hartford Turnpike in North Haven, police said.

The Cadillac crashed into another vehicle and a guardrail near 1500 Hartford Turnpike. Cruisers blocked the car in to prevent it from driving off again, so the men got out and allegedly tried to run off, according to police.

Three of the men were arrested by patrol officers without incident and another was stopped by a K-9 officer, police said.

Officers who went into the apartment found that two people who lived there and one guest had been zip tied by the intruders.

The men had knocked on the door and then forced themselves in, police learned.

One resident allegedly tried to resist being tied up and was struck in the head by a gun and was bleeding, according to police.

The men reportedly ransacked the apartment while the three were tied up, stealing jewelry, a firearm and “other high-end valuables.”

The victims were all evaluated by paramedics and declined to go to a hospital.

The four men who were arrested after the crash were taken to nearby hospitals for evaluation and treatment. They were all in stable condition as of Saturday.

While taking the men into custody on the Hartford Turnpike, officers reportedly found the gun that was stolen from the apartment.

Speights is from the state of New York, but police were not sure where exactly in the state he had been most recently living. He faces the longest list of charges connected to the incident.

He is formally charged with home invasion and conspiracy to commit home invasion, second-degree assault with a firearm and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault with a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, first-degree kidnapping with a firearm and conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, theft of a firearm and conspiracy to commit larceny of a firearm, first-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, interfering with an officer and conspiracy and interfere with an officer, criminal use of a weapon and conspiracy to commit use of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and conspiracy to commit first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, having weapons in a motor vehicle and conspiracy to have weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics and conspiracy to commit possession of narcotics, reckless driving and conspiracy to commit reckless driving, engaging in a police pursuit and conspiracy to engage in a police pursuit.

McNeill, Martinez, and Fragoso were charged with home invasion and conspiracy to commit home invasion, first-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, second-degree assault with a firearm and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault with a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer and conspiracy to commit interfering with an officer, theft of a firearm and conspiracy to commit theft of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon and conspiracy to commit use of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and conspiracy to commit first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, having weapons in a motor vehicle and conspiracy to have weapons in a motor vehicle, first-degree kidnapping with a firearm and conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, reckless driving and conspiracy to commit reckless driving, engaging in a pursuit and conspiracy to engage in a pursuit, police said.

WIlliams is charged with the same crimes except for the charges of having weapons in a motor vehicle, conspiracy to have weapons in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, conspiracy to commit reckless driving, engaging in pursuit and conspiracy to commit engaging in a pursuit, according to police.