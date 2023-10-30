NY parolee in area to visit adult club, caught with firearm after hit/run

Oct. 30—DURYEA — Three days after being released on parole from a New York state prison, Isiah Kivo Perez was allegedly caught with a firearm and marijuana following a hit and run crash Friday afternoon.

Police in Duryea arrested Perez, 30, of Hudson Walk, Brooklyn, N.Y.C., in the area of Donnelly and Stephenson streets where he abandoned a Chevrolet Tahoe, according to court records.

Perez was driving the Chevrolet that struck another vehicle in Avoca and drove into Duryea where he fled on foot after abandoning the truck, court records say.

Police arrested Perez when he returned to the Chevrolet.

During an interview with police, Perez claimed he was released from a New York prison days earlier after serving 12 years for a murder conviction. Perez said he was visiting a friend in the area who rented the Chevrolet with plans to patronize an adult entertainment club, court records say.

Records from the New York Department of Corrections indicate Perez was released on parole on Oct. 24 after serving a sentence for first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault in King's County, N.Y.

After Perez was arrested, police searched the area where he abandoned the Chevrolet finding a Glock 9mm handgun with a magazine containing 11 rounds, court records say.

Two bags of marijuana and rolling papers were allegedly found in Perez's pocket.

Police from Avoca, Dupont and Hughestown assisted in the investigation.

Perez was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license and three traffic offenses. Perez was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Tupper deemed him a danger to the public and a flight risk.