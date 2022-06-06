NY passes gun bills amid rise in U.S. shootings

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed 10 gun-related bills on Monday, making the state one of the first to enact legislation amid a wave of deadly mass shootings in the U.S. (June 6)

