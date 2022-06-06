NY passes gun bills amid rise in U.S. shootings
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed 10 gun-related bills on Monday, making the state one of the first to enact legislation amid a wave of deadly mass shootings in the U.S. (June 6)
Tragedies such as those in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, simply offer convenient backdrops for gun controllers’ agenda, Christpher Beebe says.
Letters to the editor.
Russia's state news agency RIA late on Sunday quoted a ministry representative as saying that the site was down but users' personal data were protected. RIA said that other media had reported that hackers were demanding a ransom to prevent the public disclosure of users' data. Reuters was not able to ascertain which media outlets were being cited by the RIA.
Latin America and Dominican Republic poverty will rise to 33% of the population this year, a 0.9 percentage point uptick versus 2021. Extreme poverty is seen reaching 14.5% this year, 0.7 percentage point more than in 2021, according to a study published by the UN's Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal). Higher fuel prices, and fertilizer and wheat supply problems provoked by the war in Ukraine have fanned inflation while intensifying hunger, casting doubts about the region's growth prospects, the U.N. agency said.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/GettyScores of Russians with anti-war views have fled the country in the months since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, including journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens who made the split-second decision to leave after realizing their country has entered a dark new era.But now, after uprooting their lives in an effort to protect themselves and their families, some are returning to Moscow after struggling to make it abroad, despite the risk
From frozen margaritas to Impossible plant-based burgers, the budget grocery chain has stocked up on everything you need for summer's festivities.
A Russian Kalibr-type cruise missile flew extremely low over the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant in Mykolaiv, Ukraine's state-owned Energoatom nuclear energy company said in a Telegram messenger post on June 5.
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces would coordinate with Syrian government troops to fend off any Turkish invasion of the north, the SDF commander told Reuters on Sunday, saying Damascus should use its air defence systems against Turkish planes. Ankara has vowed a new offensive on swathes of northern Syria controlled by the SDF, a Kurdish-led alliance that is spearheaded by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG). The new threats have highlighted the complex web of ties in northern Syria: while Turkey considers the YPG a terrorist organisation, Syrian Kurdish forces are backed by Washington and have also coordinated with Syria's government and its ally Russia.
Photos showed the plane sitting upright in the grass along the freeway, and state police said no one was injured.
Local organizers held a rally in support of gun control on Sunday afternoon in Davidson.
The father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., told CNN anchor Jim Acosta on Saturday that raising the minimum age for purchasing assault weapons “would’ve saved my daughter.” “Raising the age would’ve saved my daughter, raising the age would’ve stopped Uvalde, raising the age would’ve stopped Buffalo,”…
Rep. Don Beyer's proposal would impose a new tax on assault-style weapons hoping to curb future gun sales without banning them.
Nine people were shot and at least one person is dead after an altercation between multiple parties in north Phoenix escalated early Saturday.
The couple, who were celebrating first lady Jill Biden's 71st birthday this weekend, were able to return to their residence shortly after the incident
After the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, schools around the country pledged to boost security measures and increased the presence of law enforcement on campus — partly to reassure parents and students. Especially for Black students and other students of color, their personal experiences with policing can leave them feeling unsafe and alienated from school when they see officers on campus. High school senior Malika Mobley has seen three different school resource officers patrolling the campus in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.
Musk waived due diligence in offering to buy the company. Elon Musk Threatens to “Terminate” Twitter Deal, Shares Silly Reason He Shouldn’t Pay $1 Billion Penalty Wren Graves
Kyle Rittenhouse said he plans to attend Texas A&M University, but university officials said he has not been admitted for summer or fall classes.
The man's wife argued with police as they stood by, telling them, "he's drowning right in front of you and you won't help," according to a transcript.
House Republicans have repeatedly attacked the legitimacy of the January 6 select committee, which includes GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Stefanik's latest objection is that the planned night hearings fall outside congressional business hours.