NY Police Seek Man Who Repeatedly Stomped Elderly Asian Man in the HEAD

Carl Samson
·3 min read

A 61-year-old Asian man is fighting for his life after falling victim to another brutal and unprovoked attack in New York City last week.

The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred along Third Avenue and East 125th Street around 8:20 p.m. on Friday.

Yao Pan Ma was collecting cans in the area when a male assailant emerged out of nowhere, struck him from behind and knocked him on the ground.

The suspect then kicked Ma multiple times in the head.




A witness came forward to describe the attack.

"He was minding his business with his shopping cart," Armetha Knight, 37, told the New York Daily News. "When he got to the scaffolding, an African American man attacked him from behind.

"He hit him from behind and then curb-stomped him."

A bus driver saw Ma unconscious and called the NYPD. The department's Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.




Police described the suspect as an adult male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, white sneakers and a multi-colored baseball cap.

Ma immigrated to New York two years ago and moved to Harlem after their Chinatown apartment burned down, his niece told ABC7 News. He then lost his restaurant job to COVID-19 and was just trying to make ends meet.

"My husband is a hard-working man," Baozhen Chen, 57, told the New York Post in Mandarin. "He picks up bottles to help pay the rent and the bills. He is innocent. He did not do anything wrong. He is a very kind person. He is quiet. He doesn’t cause trouble to make people mad."

Chen demands justice for her husband, who remains in a medically-induced coma. "Please capture him as soon as possible and make him pay," she said.




Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed to deliver justice in a tweet on Friday.

"This is outrageous. Make no mistake, we will find the perpetrator and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also condemned the attack.

"This is not who we are as New Yorkers, and we will not let these cowardly acts of hate against members of our New York family intimidate us," he said in a statement. "We stand united with the Asian American community which has always been an important part of our diverse identity as a state."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the New York Police Department's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted on Twitter via @NYPDTips.

NextShark is waiting on confirmation for a verified GoFundMe and will update this article as more details come in.

Feature Images via New York Police Department

  • Group marches in NYC to support Asian man brutally attacked

    "I'm very scared right now. I'm so worried that my husband might never come back," the man's wife said.

  • Suspect Wanted For Vicious Attack Of Asian Man In New York City

    The 61-year-old was knocked to the ground and had his head stomped on. The assault follows a similar attack on an Asian American woman in the city last month.

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • 'Outrageous': New York man hospitalized in critical condition after latest anti-Asian attack

    An Asian man was hospitalized in New York after being knocked down and kicked in the head, in yet another attack on Asians during the pandemic.

  • Hate crime investigation begins after brutal attack on Asian man

    Police in New York City released surveillance video of the 61-year-old Asian American man being kicked in the head repeatedly.

  • NYPD seek man who kicked Chinese American in head

    Police say a 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, and his attacker is still at large. (April 25)

