Strong wind gusts Tuesday and Wednesday in Rochester could cause widespread power outages throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning throughout much of western and central New York for Tuesday and Wednesday. The warning for Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Wyoming, northern Cayuga, Orleans, Wayne, Allegany and Niagara counties will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Keep yourself informed and ready for any power interruptions in your area by utilizing our power outage tracker. The tracker offers real-time updates on affected locations, it provides instant insights to ensure your preparedness.

To monitor outages, simply input your county or explore the interactive map to pinpoint specific areas experiencing power disruptions.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: NY power outage tracker: See the latest outages near you