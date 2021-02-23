What NY prosecutors could learn from Trump's tax records

FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., responds to a question during a news conference in New York. Vance Jr. fought for a year and a half to get access to former President Donald Trump’s tax records. Now, thanks to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, he will soon have them. But what will that mean for the Democrat’s investigation into Trump’s business affairs? Former prosecutors say the trove of records could give investigators new tools to determine whether Trump lied to lenders or tax officials. The former president has argued for years that he broke no laws and has been unfairly targeted by Democrats for political reasons. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. fought for a year and a half to get access to former President Donald Trump’s tax records.

Now, thanks to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, he will soon have them. But what will that mean for the Democrat’s investigation into Trump’s business affairs?

Former prosecutors say the trove of records could give investigators new tools to determine whether Trump lied to lenders or tax officials, before or after he took office.

“Prosecutors look for discrepancies in paperwork. For example, if Trump told the IRS he’s broke and lenders that he’s rich that’s just the type of discrepancy they could build a case around,” said Duncan Levin, a former federal prosecutor who worked on a wide range of white collar cases as Vance’s chief of asset forfeiture.

“These documents are a very important piece of the jigsaw puzzle,” Levin said.

Whether Trump's records will contain evidence of a crime is uncertain. The former president has argued for years that he broke no laws and has been unfairly targeted by Democrats for political reasons.

Here is a look at where the tax records might be helpful, and where they might not help much, in the district attorney's investigation:

___

MORE THAN JUST RETURNS

Trump went to extraordinary lengths to keep his federal income tax returns from becoming public, but those aren’t the only valuable documents included in this haul.

Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, is supposed to turn over not only the final versions of Trump’s tax returns, but also draft versions of those returns and “any and all statements of financial condition, annual statements, periodic financial reports, and independent auditors’ reports” held by the company.

That could give state prosecutors an “open book” into Trump’s finances, said Adam D. Citron, a former state prosecutor and partner at Davidoff Hutcher & Citron. “It’s really the kitchen sink.”

Examining those other documents could be key to determining whether Trump or his companies gave tax authorities different information about his income than they presented to other officials, like banks and business partners.

___

HUSH MONEY

When the district attorney’s investigation first began, one of the initial subpoenas sent to the Trump Organization asked for information about payments Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, arranged to women who had claimed to have had extramarital sexual encounters with Trump.

Cohen has said Trump’s company later reimbursed him for one of those payments, to the adult film actress Stormy Daniels, disguising it in the form of a legal fees.

It isn’t clear, though, whether Trump’s tax records will add much to that part of the probe. The New York Times, which obtained years of Trump’s tax data, wrote that it contained “no new revelations” about the payment to Daniels and didn’t include any itemized payments to Cohen.

___

TAX BREAKS

The district attorney's office has been investigating some of the arrangements Trump made to reduce his tax bill. Data in the returns could be essential in analyzing whether any of those maneuvers crossed legal lines.

One of the breaks under scrutiny is the one that Trump got for donating part of his Seven Springs estate, north of New York City, to a conservation trust. Some experts have questioned whether Trump overvalued the land to get a bigger break than he deserved.

Investigators have already subpoenaed and received many documents related to the land deal. Trump benefited from a similar conservation donation in California.

___

STATEMENTS TO LENDERS

Vance's office hasn't disclosed the full nature of its inquiry. But in court filings, prosecutors have pointed to news articles that questioned whether Trump had chronically exaggerated the value of his assets to banks and insurance companies. The Associated Press reported last month that Vance's office recently interviewed Cohen for hours, asking him, among other things, about Trump’s relationship with Deutsche Bank, his biggest and longest standing creditor.

One Washington Post story cited by prosecutors detailed how various Trump Organization financial disclosures inflated the number of home lots for sale at a California golf course, the acreage at one of his vineyards and the number of stories in Trump Tower while excluding information about debts at his Chicago and Las Vegas hotel projects.

Tax records will only be one tool prosecutors will use to examine whether any of those statements amounted to fraud.

“They're going to look at valuations and property values,” Citron said of state prosecutors. “They'll look at the billings of attorneys to see what their expenses were for.”

Monday's ruling does not ensure the public will see Trump's financial records. For now, they are protected by grand jury secrecy rules. Even if charges are brought in the case, those documents likely would be heavily redacted if filed into the record.

“Even then, I'm sure there will be tons of litigation about that,” Citron said.

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump's effort to stop prosecutors from getting his tax records

    CBS News reporter Melissa Quinn joined "Red and Blue" to break down the latest orders from the Supreme Court, including an order on former President Trump's tax returns, a defamation case against Mr. Trump, and a pair of election-related lawsuits in Pennsylvania.

  • Trump blames Cuomo for 'fascist witch-hunt' into his tax returns after SCOTUS ruling

    Donald Trump claims the Manhattan District Attorney's efforts to obtain his tax returns is the "greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our County." Cy Vance, the Manhattan District Attorney, has been investigating potential financial crimes committed by the Trump Organisation. Specifically, the investigators are trying to determine whether or not the Trump Organisation artificially inflates the values of its properties to secure loans.

  • Private bill seeks freedom for man living in Missouri church

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush introduced legislation Monday to grant permanent residency to Alex Garcia, a Honduran immigrant who has spent more than three years inside a Missouri church to avoid deportation. Bush, a freshman Democrat from St. Louis, announced a private bill that would allow the married father of five to emerge from his long stay at the Christ Church United Church of Christ in Maplewood, a St. Louis suburb. Garcia is among dozens of people who took sanctuary during President Donald Trump's administration to avoid deportation.

  • Ben Jealous on Black History Month and protecting voting rights

    Ben Jealous, president of People for the American Way, joined CBSN to discuss the significance of Black History Month and the "For the People Act" to protect voting rights.

  • Long-serving Saudi oil minister Ahmed Zaki Yamani dies at 90

    Ahmed Zaki Yamani, a long-serving oil minister in Saudi Arabia who led the kingdom through the 1973 oil crisis, the nationalization its state energy company and later found himself held hostage by the assassin Carlos the Jackal, died Tuesday in London. It said he would be buried in the Muslim holy city of Mecca. Known for his Western-style business suits and soft-spoken, measured tones, Yamani helped Saudi Arabia command a dominating presence in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries from its birth.

  • Asian shares mixed amid vaccine optimism, US tech sell-off

    Asian markets were mixed Tuesday after a sell-off of shares in technology companies on Wall Street. Tokyo was closed for a national holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.0% to 30,618.85, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.5% to 3,623.99.

  • Biden honors those lost to COVID-19

    President Joe Biden held a moment of silence as the United States marked 500,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

  • This is what one of 500K deaths looks like

    US hits 500,000 coronavirus deaths. The Supreme Court clears way for prosecutors to access Trump's taxes. It's Monday's news.

  • See pictures of the White House candlelight ceremony honoring the 500,000 Americans who died in the pandemic

    "This nation will smile again. This nation will know sunny days again. This nation will know joy again," Biden said.

  • 33% of Americans say Biden isn't mentally sharp enough for the job, according to a new Insider poll

    Republican voters and older Americans were much more likely to say they aren't satisfied with Biden's mental fitness, the new Insider poll found.

  • Democrats' $1.9 trillion stimulus clears key House panel and is now on course for a floor vote within days

    President Joe Biden said on Monday he was open to hearing ideas about reducing the size of the package. Republicans oppose it as too costly.

  • Fulton County DA faces backlash for Trump investigation

    After an investigation into former President Donald Trump was announced by newly-elected Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, some have offered criticism of her pursuit into the alleged election fraud committed during the 2020 presidential election. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, some believe Willis should put a larger focus on local matters versus spending the time and energy on a nationally relevant case against Trump.

  • What is WeChat? Everything you need to know about the popular messaging app, including how to sign up

    WeChat is one of the world's most popular social media messaging apps, and supports video, voice, and text chat.

  • HSBC is facing dueling loyalty tests it can only fail

    When Ted Hui arrived in the UK last December after fleeing Hong Kong, he had a rude shock: not only was his HSBC bank account frozen, but his bank balance was at zero. A key figure in Hong Kong’s democracy movement who took on a visible role as a frontline mediator during the protests in 2019, Hui had feared something like this would happen. In recent months, HSBC has found itself under intense pressure from politicians in the West who accuse the bank of facilitating China’s authoritarian crackdown on Hong Kong.

  • $1,400 stimulus checks could be approved by House this week. What happens next?

    “We’re working as quickly and expeditiously as we possibly can.”

  • Trump says he's facing 'political persecution' after Supreme Court rejects his attempt to keep tax returns hidden

    "The Supreme Court never should have let this 'fishing expedition' happen, but they did," Trump said in a statement on Monday.

  • Biden on reaching 500,000 US Covid deaths: ‘We must not become numb to the sorrow’

    In a somber address, the president urged Americans to overcome their political divides and follow health guidelines Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Vice-president Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a ceremony at the White House to mark 500,000 US Covid deaths. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters In a somber address to the nation as the US surpassed half a million coronavirus deaths on Monday, Joe Biden urged the country to unify in its battle against the virus. “I ask all Americans to remember those we lost and those we left behind. But as we all remember, I also ask us to act, to remain vigilant, to stay socially distanced, to mask up, get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” the president said in his address from the White House. Biden used the speech to urge Americans to overcome partisanship and follow public health guidelines as his administration races to distribute vaccines and end the pandemic. Biden has previously been criticized as too cautious in setting goals for vaccine distribution, but the administration has said it has increased vaccination rates to 1.7 million a day, and is on track to surpass its goal of delivering 100m shots within the first 100 days of the administration. The president’s speech on Monday, however, did not focus on metrics. Instead, Biden focused on the loss Americans have felt because of the pandemic and the larger theme of coming together – something Biden has emphasized throughout his campaign. “We must end the politics of misinformation that’s divided families, communities and the country; that’s cost too many lives already,” Biden continued in his speech. “It’s not Democrats or Republicans who are dying from the virus. It’s our fellow Americans, it’s our neighbors. It’s our friends, our mothers, our fathers, our daughters, husbands, wives. We have to fight this together as one people, as the United States of America. That’s the only way we’re going to beat this virus, I promise you.” Biden’s speech was bookended by solemn rituals to honor the 500,000 deaths. Ahead of his address, the National Cathedral rang its bells 500 times; afterwards, the president joined the first lady Jill Biden, Vice-president Kamala Harris, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff outside the White House, where they observed a moment of silence surrounded by 500 candles. The Biden administration’s approach to addressing the pandemic is markedly different from the Trump administration’s. Where Trump routinely brushed off the severity of the virus, the Biden team have hosted multiple events to acknowledge its severity, including a primetime address, a memorial ceremony, and a moment of silence. Biden and his team have stressed the importance of remembering how dire the pandemic is. “As a nation, we can’t accept such a cruel fate. While we’ve been fighting this pandemic for so long, we have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow,” Biden said. The US has recorded the worst death toll of any country in the world, but there are promising signs ahead.. Hospitalizations have declined more than 50% nationwide in the past month, and, as of Sunday, more than 13% of the US population has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine. Biden’s speech spoke to this optimism, saying that America and the world would overcome the pandemic. “Let this not be a story of how far we fell, but how far we climbed back up. We can do this,” Biden said. “This nation will smile again. This nation will know sunny days again. This nation will know joy again and as we do we’ll remember each person we’ve lost, the lives they’ve lived, the loved ones they’ve left behind. We will get through this I promise you.”

  • Ted Cruz: The Media Is Obsessing Over My Cancun Trip Because of ‘Trump Withdrawal’

    Fox NewsSen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) attempted to brush off the controversy over his Cancun trip on Monday night, claiming he got bad press for leaving Texas high and dry because the media is “suffering from Trump withdrawal.”Over the past few days, the Texas senator has found himself the target of a firestorm of criticism for his tone-deaf decision to flee to a tropical getaway as his home state struggled through a deadly winter storm that left millions without power, water, and heat. After quickly hustling back home on Thursday, Cruz proceeded to repeatedly blame the trip on his young daughters, claiming he was just trying to be a “good dad.”While Cruz is still facing a widespread backlash, he has found a champion in Fox News host Sean Hannity, who has falsely framed the senator’s trip as nothing more than a “quick dropoff” and “escort” of his daughters. (Cruz was forced to admit that he was scheduled to stay through Sunday and only headed back earlier due to the controversy.)Interviewing Cruz on Monday evening, Hannity once again painted Cruz as just a loving father trying to make sure his daughters made it to Cancun safely, all while wondering aloud why Cruz was taking so much heat from the media.“You dropped off your daughters in Mexico, you came home in a day, probably less than a day,” Hannity declared. “And here you have a scandal with Governor Cuomo barely mentioned on these so-called other news networks.”“You are like 24/7 because you dropped somebody off and came back home. I still think you could be a father and senator at the same time,” he added. “Where is the proportionality from the mob and the media?”Cruz agreed with the pro-Trump Fox News star.“I think the media is suffering from Trump withdrawal, where they’ve attacked Trump every day for four years,” he said. “They don’t know what to do, so they obsessed over my taking my girls to the beach.”Moving right along, the Texas senator brought up his questioning of Merrick Garland during Monday’s Senate confirmation hearings, pointing out that he pressed the attorney general nominee on whether he’d investigate the Cuomo administration.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Capitol Police officer's death remains mired in conflicting reports and official silence

    More than a month after the insurrection at the Capitol, the circumstances surrounding the death of a U.S. Capitol Police officer who responded to the Jan. 6 attack are something of a mystery.

  • Rachel McAdams Will Star In The ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Movie Adaptation

    The Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret movie is coming, and it will star Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson We all know there is one Queen when it comes to coming-of-age literature: Judy Blume. Her masterpiece YA novel, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret, came out 50 years ago, and is just now finally getting the []