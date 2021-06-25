NY prosecutors tell Trump lawyers they are considering charges against his business, report claims

(Independent)

The Trump Organization could face criminal charges in connection with fringe benefits the company allegedly awarded to a top executive, The New York Times has reported.

Citing several anonymous sources with knowledge on the matter, the newspaper the Manhattan district attorney’s office had informed former President Donald Trump’s lawyers that his family business could be facing formal charges in connection with the incident.

If the case moves ahead, NYT reported that district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr could announce charges as soon as next week.

The charges would likely be laid against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

It had already been known that prosecutors had been building a case against Mr Weisselberg, with prosecutors having honed in on perks Mr Trump and the Trump Organization gave to the chief financial officer.

However, it had not been known that charges might also be laid against the Trump Organization.

If the charges are laid, they would be the first criminal charges to come out of Mr Vance’s investigation into Mr Trump and his business practices.

