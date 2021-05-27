NY prosecutors have told at least one Trump Org. witness to prepare for grand jury testimony

Azmi Haroun
·2 min read
donald trump
President Donald J. Trump meets with bank CEOs about Coronavirus COVID-19 response in the Cabinet Room at the White House on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Prosecutors in Manhattan are reportedly telling witness to prepare to testify in the criminal case aimed at the Trump Organization.

  • Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that Cy Vance Jr.'s office has convened a special grand jury for the case.

  • The jury typically deliberates for three to six months and is widely used in fraud or corruption cases.

Prosecutors are telling potential Trump Organization witnesses to get ready to testify in front of a special grand jury in the Manhattan district attorney's criminal case, as first reported by ABC News.

The revelation signals that the criminal case surrounding the Trump organization is moving to a more advanced stage.

The investigation is being led by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office, and has evolved into a criminal case, looking into Trump's real estate company's financial practices and how money moved between higher-ups at the organization. The investigation has looked into Trump's tax returns, and is delving into how the organization filed reimbursements to former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that Vance's office had convened a special grand jury for the case, which will consider whether there is enough evidence to justify bringing charges against Trump.

The grand jury is set to meet three days a week, for between three and six months.

The move signals that with a longer jury, the DA's office may continue to call witnesses over the timeline of the case.

Investigators have also taken a series of steps to analyze the finances of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg. Prosecutors have subpoenaed his and his family's financial records, and are looking into the perks he may have arranged for his son Barry, who is a longtime Trump Organization employee.

Insider reached out to the Trump Organization and to the Manhattan DA's office for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

