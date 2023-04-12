NY public defenders rail against potential 11th-hour discovery reform rollbacks in budget

ALBANY — Criminal justice advocates and public defenders are up in arms over an 11th-hour push by prosecutors to roll back part of New York’s discovery reforms in the state’s already-late budget.

The Legal Aid Society was among those on Wednesday calling on lawmakers in the Dem-led Legislature to resist changes to the discovery laws, which require prosecutors turn over evidence to defense lawyers in a timely manner.

“If passed, this proposal would upend the criminal legal system and further the disparate outcomes that our clients, Black and Latinx New Yorkers, would have to bear,” the group said in a statement. “This 11th hour ploy to gut one of the most transformative reforms Albany has codified in recent memory is a shameless attempt by prosecutors to revert back to the days when discovery practices skewed heavily in their favor.”

Gov. Hochul earmarked $40 million in her $227 billion executive budget proposal specifically to help district attorneys implement discovery reforms and another $52 million in prosecution funding for all 62 district attorneys’ offices.

Prosecutors are now calling on the governor and legislative leaders to back changes that would put the onus on defense attorneys to file motions within a certain timeframe if they’re challenging whether all of the evidence collected was handed over, sources familiar with the push said.

Under the current law, prosecutors must file a certificate of compliance attesting that they have done their due diligence in handing over evidence.

The change being sought would give defense attorneys only 35 days to file a motion challenging a certificate of compliance. If a motion isn’t filed, they would waive the right to any evidence not handed over during the discovery period.

Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem’s special litigation attorney Meghna Philip said the potential rollbacks would result in more case delays, wrongful convictions, and coerced guilty pleas.

“They are based on outright misrepresentations of what is happening in court and are the result of private lobbying that has excluded public defenders and impacted communities from the conversation,” Philip said.

Story continues

Prosecutors have complained since the passage of the discovery reforms in 2019, approved alongside the state’s controversial bail reforms, that they don’t have enough resources to keep up with the new timelines for handing over evidence, including witness statements, videos and disciplinary records for cops involved in arrests.

Defense attorneys argue that the answer from Albany should be more funding, not overhauling a statute meant to ensure evidence is shared in a timely manner and less people are caught up in the criminal justice system for extended periods of time.

“Legislative changes to undermine the discovery laws will diminish prosecutorial accountability, result in more wrongful convictions, and cause more New Yorkers to languish in deadly jails for longer,” Brooklyn Defender Services said in a statement.

It’s unclear whether Hochul and legislative leaders are entertaining the proposal after tweaking discovery laws in last year’s budget.

Hochul provided little insight when asked last week about discovery or other potential criminal justice changes in addition to the bail law overhauls she wants included in the budget.

“We’ve been talking about public safety in general ... and we’ll be looking forward to continuing making progress on public safety,” the governor said.

Hochul is calling for the removal of the “least restrictive” standard judges are meant to follow when setting bail for serious crimes to ensure a defendant returns to court.

The budget was due to be in place by April 1, the start of the state’s fiscal year. After blowing past that deadline, Hochul, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) have agreed to two one-week extenders to keep state workers paid while negotiations continue.

Stewart-Cousins on Tuesday indicated that the three sides are close to a “general agreement” on bail.

“I think what the governor is trying to do, and what we certainly don’t mind doing, is making sure that people understand and judges understand that they have discretion if there is some confusion about that,” the Senate leader said during a briefing at the Capitol. “So clearly judicial discretion and judicial accountability is part of the discussion as well.”