Rape survivors in New York are now better protected under state law.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the "Rape is Rape" bill Jan. 30, removing the penetration requirement from the rape statutes and defining rape as vaginal, oral and anal sexual contact.

"Rape will be treated like the horrific crime that it is," Hochul said. "The voices have been heard and we affirm that justice will be served."

What the change means

New York's updated definition of rape ensures additional forms of nonconsensual, forced sexual conduct can be prosecuted as rape, Hochul said.

The existing statute excluded oral and anal rape from being called rape and required a higher standard for vaginal rape.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed the "Rape is Rape" bill, which updates the state's definition of rape, protecting rape survivors and holding perpetrators accountable for sexual assault.

Lydia Cuomo, who, at 25, was attacked by an off-duty police officer while on her way to work in 2011, inspired the act, a New York State Assembly press release said.

"The definition of rape refused to recognize what happened to me as such and allowed my assailant to walk away with merely a sexual assault conviction during the trial," Cuomo said. "This legislation is a sign that the voices of survivors matter here in New York. That our pain will no longer be ignored because of an antiquated law and that we can finally seek the justice we deserve.”

The act will take effect Sept. 1, 2024.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: NY 'Rape is Rape' bill expands rape definition. Why that's important