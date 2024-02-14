NY redistricting panel plans to vote on newly drawn maps Thursday. What happens next?

A thick layer of uncertainty hanging over New York's congressional races soon may be lifted.

An appointed panel ordered to redraw the state's 26 House districts plans to vote on a proposed map on Thursday, sending it then to the state legislature for approval. The panel hasn't revealed yet how it has drawn the new boundaries and won't do so until after the 2 p.m. meeting.

The announcement came with campaigns underway and raised the possibility of a bipartisan agreement on new district lines, a difficult feat at a politically charged time. The same panel had deadlocked on that very task in 2022 because its Democratic and Republican appointees fiercely disagreed.

The vote by the state Independent Redistricting Commission will fulfill its duty almost two weeks earlier than the Feb. 28 deadline set by the Court of Appeals in its order in December.

View of the New York state Assembly Chamber as members meet on the opening day of the 2021 legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

But it comes as House candidates are set to begin collecting petition signatures for their runs on Feb. 27, with little time left for lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul to enact new district lines. The legislature is on recess next week, which leaves just two days after Thursday's commission vote — this Friday and Feb. 26 — for lawmakers to vote before the start of petitioning.

Before the surprise announcement on Monday about Thursday's vote, there was no telling how the panel's private deliberations would play out and how much longer the redistricting saga might last.

Court order: NY to draw redistricting lines again, top court rules. What that means for 2024 races

What could happen after the initial vote on the new maps?

The calmest scenario would be the commission approving a bipartisan map that the legislature quickly affirms before petitioning begins. Candidates could then carry on with their campaigns with perhaps slight changes in the district lines drawn by a court-appointed special master in 2022.

Or things could messy, 2022-style. In the least calm scenario, Democratic and Republican appointees on the commission clash over line changes on the new map, more litigation ensues, and the congressional primaries now scheduled for June 25 get postponed, as they were two years ago.

Even with the scheduling of a vote, a range of possibilities still exist. Karen Blatt, co-executive director of the commissioner, confirmed Tuesday that the panel will vote on a single map, not separate Democratic and Republican versions. But it remains unclear if members from both parties have reached a consensus.

"I don't think we're really going to know until Thursday's vote," Jeffrey Wice, a redistricting expert and professor at New York Law School, told the USA Today Network in an interview on Tuesday.

That uncertainty has raised the already high stakes in this year's races. With Republicans holding a slim House majority, both parties are preparing to battle for a handful of New York swing districts that will help decide House control. Among them are four seats Republicans wrested from Democrats in 2022 under the lines now being adjusted.

New York Assemblyman Mike Lawler declared victory in his race for the U.S. Congress outside the Rockland County Courthouse Nov. 9, 2022. Lawler defeated Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in the race for the 17th congressional district.

How did we get here?

Normally, states redraw their congressional lines just once a decade, after taking into account population shifts from the most recent census. But New York is making another go of it just two years after the court imposed the lines used in the 2022 elections.

Why? Because Democrats won a lawsuit arguing that the court's lines were temporary and that the redistricting commission must try again to come up with a map. That 10-member panel reached a partisan deadlock in 2022 after its two equally-sized slates — one Democratic, one Republican — each came up with their own versions.

Republicans, who fared well in 2022 under the court-imposed lines, fought the quest to revisit them, but lost. The state's highest court ordered the panel to make another stab.

Rachel Hollar fills out her ballot at East High School in Rochester in Nov. 2023.

What are the possible outcomes?

The window for a seamless map transition is narrowing. Any friction could force the state to shorten its petitioning period or even delay the June 25 primaries, if Republicans go to court to challenge a map enacted by the Democratic-led legislature and Democratic governor.

That's what happened in 2022, when Republicans sued after lawmakers rebuffed the commission's dueling map proposals and drafted its own lines, favorable to Democratic candidates. They won and New York wound up with entirely new district lines imposed by the court.

View of the the New York state Capitol, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. New York’s legislature is working to polish off a state budget that commits billions of dollars to social programs and bolsters health care workers, and also tinkers with rules governing when criminal defendants can be jailed before a trial. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink) ORG XMIT: NYHP101

That litigation took about three and a half months, concluding about a month before congressional primaries were set to take place. As a result, those elections got postponed for two months, to August.

At least seven of 10 commission members must approve the map for it to be submitted to the legislature. Lawmakers can either approve the panel's proposal or adopt their own, with one limitation: they can't change the population in any district proposed by the commission by more than 2%, Wice said.

Another scenario is the panel doesn't send them a map, either because its proposal doesn't garner seven votes or Republicans boycott Thursday's meeting, preventing a seven-member quorum. That would put the matter in the hands of the legislature, which could weigh any proposal that got the most commission votes or start from scratch.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for The Journal News and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY redistricting panel to vote on proposed maps. What happens next?