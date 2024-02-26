NY Regents chancellor tells East Ramapo public-school parents: 'Hold us accountable'

SPRING VALLEY - East Ramapo parents and kids told the chancellor of the New York State Board of Regents that their public schools have been bled dry and urged state action so students can get the education they deserve.

Chancellor Lester Young made clear he was paying attention during Saturday's community meeting that drew more than 500 to the Salvation Army in Spring Valley.

"No child in New York state should have to go through what the children are going through in this district," said Young, the first Black chancellor in the state. "Hold us accountable for what we will do in these next weeks and months."

New York State Board of Regents Chancellor Lester Young, left, and Regent Frances Wills, attended "Unity Together" to discuss issues in East Ramapo school district. The meeting was held Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Salvation Army in Spring Valley.

Regent Frances Wills, who represents Rockland and the rest of the 9th Judicial District, attended the meeting with Young, who said he represented the entire Board of Regents and state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa. The Regents are responsible for the general supervision of all educational activities within the state.

East Ramapo: Monitors seek transportation cuts as banks refuse to lend money to district

East Ramapo's woes have been getting attention in Albany for years, but the focus seems to have been stepped up. Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski said earlier this month that the Legislature and state Education Department were weighing options for the troubled district.

"The state is going to have to take over this district in some way, shape or form in order for this district to educate their students and provide them their constitutional guarantees," Zebrowski said.

Meanwhile, Young and Wills said they would return to East Ramapo in March to talk with community members again.

Lead-laden fixtures, shortage of teachers

Parents, students and community leaders explained the challenges faced in the district, where 96% of public-school students are children of color:

Kids are learning in run-down facilities, even after the federal government gave the district tens of millions of dollars to fix buildings. That includes a lack of water with lead-laden fixtures turned off for years.

Classes are overcrowded as the public-school population grows; a lack of teachers often means limited courses; students who need English language support — now the majority of kids in the public schools — often don't have bilingual teachers. Test scores, across the board, are below state averages.

Transportation, which eats up more than a fifth of the district budget, continues to be sub-par, with overcrowding and inconsistencies.

District leaders have warned that circumstances are likely to get worse. The lack of local investment in the district's property tax base, thanks to a string of failed budgets, has shaken credit agencies. The resultant near-junk bond rating has scared banks off lending to the district.

East Ramapo: District slates fixes for lead in water; bond rating outlook 'negative'

Even though the district started the 2023-2024 school year with a rare surplus, a deficit is likely to hit $20 million by the next school year.

How East Ramapo got this way

East Ramapo serves more than 40,000 children, a quarter of whom attend public schools. The overwhelming majority of public-school students are children of color. While about 54% are new immigrants and English language learners, many more students live in households where English is not the primary language spoken and need language support.

Three quarters of kids living within the district's boundaries attend private schools, mostly yeshivas that serve the Orthodox and Hasidic Jewish community.

A community discussion about East Ramapo school district called "Unity Together" was held at the Salvation Amy in Spring Valley Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Local businesses provided food and beverages for about 500 who attended.

The majority of school board members are men who are seen in the public school community as favoring yeshiva students' needs.

Because voters have been unwilling to support budget plans that raise taxes, the district's local contribution remains near stagnant.

But costs go up. The biggest is transportation, which could cost up to $76 million next year, more than 20% of the district's entire operating budget. That's because the district offers universal busing — so trips aren't fully reimbursed by the state — and pays high prices for a complex web of vendors transporting kids to scores of private schools.

With limited funds coming in and a large slice of expenses being eaten up by transportation for private schools, public school families say their kids suffer.

What's happened to fix it, and what's next

The state already has an outsized role in East Ramapo. State monitors have been in the district for nearly a decade. In 2021, the state gave East Ramapo's monitor team extra powers.

The monitors are urging the board to ask voters to pass a 2024-2025 budget plan with a 5.4% tax levy hike in May. They are also want the board to back a public referendum that would limit busing. As it stands, busing could eat up $76 million next year if nothing changes.

It remains unclear what the board will do and whether voters would pass such referendums even if they made it to the ballot.

Community activist Luis Nivelo of Spring Valley, left, speaks with New York State Board of Regents Chancellor Lester Young Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, during a meeting at the Salvation Army in Spring Valley.

Young said Saturday that he had reviewed a recent school board meeting in which a board member said that his community would not support the budget if transportation is altered.

"Quite frankly," Young said of the board member's comments, "I was appalled."

Nancy Cutler writes about People & Policy for lohud.com and the USA Today Network New York. Reach her at ncutler@lohud.com; follow her on X (Twitter), Threads and Instagram at @nancyrockland.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY Board of Regents members talk with East Ramapo public school kids