NY Rep. Elise Stefanik files bar complaint against Attorney General Letitia James over Trump case

NEW YORK — New York Rep. Elise Stefanik on Tuesday filed a bar complaint against Attorney General Letitia James, alleging she violated the rules of professional conduct with a biased investigation and prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

James sued Trump in 2022, alleging he falsely inflated his net worth on a number of financial statements to get better bank loans or insurance policies.

Stefanik, who accused James of making dozens of “highly inappropriate and prejudicial comments on social media,” is calling for James to be suspended while the Attorney Grievance Committee conducts an investigation. She’s ultimately seeking to have James disbarred.

Stefanik has also filed multiple ethics complaints against judges associated with cases against Trump or the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol— including Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing Trump’s civil fraud case and once issued a gag order on Trump after the former president publicly disparaged a law clerk.

Trump is facing criminal charges related to his efforts to allegedly overturn the results of the 2020 election, how he handled classified documents and making hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

_____