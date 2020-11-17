NY reports more than 2,100 people hospitalized with coronavirus as infection rate climbs

ALBANY, N.Y. — More than 2,100 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with coronavirus as infections increase across the state and the rest of the U.S.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced Tuesday that another 156 patients were admitted to hospitals a day earlier as a total of 2,124 people are being treated for the deadly virus, the highest number since early June. Of those, 408 patients are in ICU and 176 are intubated.

The Empire State also recorded the highest number of positive tests in months with 5,088, or 3.18%, of 159,852 results recorded Monday coming back positive.

Cuomo said New Yorkers’ behavior in the coming weeks will determine how bad things get as the holidays approach and cold weather sets in.

“We all have a part to play; wear a mask, stay socially distant, avoid gatherings large and small, and wash your hands religiously,” he said in a statement. “Our actions today determine our rate of positive cases tomorrow — it’s that simple.”

Another 29 New Yorkers died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 26,189 in the state since the pandemic began.

While Cuomo continues to tout the state’s hyperfocused “microcluster” strategy targeting smaller geographic areas that see outbreaks, he again floated the possibility of wider shutdowns as COVID-19 numbers rise.

“If the numbers keep going up, we’re going to back off more,” he said during an interview with WQHT-FM’s “Ebro in the Morning.” “For me, this is simple. It’s math. We follow the science and we have our hand on a valve. When the infection rate goes up, we start to close the valve until the infection rate comes down.”

The governor instituted a statewide 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants and gyms last weekend and capped private gatherings at 10 people, a move that has received pushback from critics and some law enforcement officials.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo’s office released a statement Monday saying the edict will not be enforced in the upstate county.

“I can’t see how devoting our resources to counting cars in citizens’ driveways or investigating how much turkey and dressing they’ve purchased is for the public good,” Zurlo said, adding that he encourages the public to “act responsibly” by washing hands and wearing masks.

