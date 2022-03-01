NY Senate Dems to approve package of sexual harassment-related measures

ALBANY, N.Y. — Lawmakers plan to vote Tuesday on a host of measures that would shield survivors from retaliation, make state and all public employers subject to the Human Rights Law, and extend the statute of limitations for some discrimination claims.

“It is the right of every New Yorker to be treated equally and respectfully in the workplace,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) said. “As lawmakers, it is our responsibility to protect survivors of sexual assault and harassment and ensure that all employers in New York State foster a safe and respectful work environment for their employees.”

The push comes six months after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid multiple accusations of harassment from staffers — and a day after the disgraced Dem launched an ad blitz in an attempt to clear his name and begin rebuilding his political image.

One bill, drafted by Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D-Brooklyn) in direct response to Cuomo, would prevent the retaliatory release of an employee’s personnel file.

A damning report from Attorney General Letitia James’ office that hastened Cuomo’s downfall last year detailed how his staffers distributed confidential personnel files of a former aide who accused him of sexual harassment in an attempt to discredit her publicly.

After she became the first of nearly a dozen women to accuse Cuomo of inappropriate behavior, aides decided to release records related to Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor.

Another piece of legislation would protect survivors who choose to sign non-disclosure agreements from having to pay liquidated damages if they speak out about their experiences.

Other bills in the package would extend the statute of limitations for reporting harassment and bar “no rehire” clauses in workplace settlement agreements.

Senate Democrats first approved most of the measures last May during the previous legislative session, but the bills did not come up for a vote in the Assembly.

“This legislation works to close loopholes, extend the statute of limitations, and ensure that sexual harassment policies are clear for all employees across the public and private sectors,” Stewart-Cousins said.

