NY state lawyer calls NRA bankruptcy 'sideshow' in trial closing

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters, in Fairfax
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maria Chutchian
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Maria Chutchian

(Reuters) - A lawyer for New York Attorney General Letitia James called the National Rifle Association's bankruptcy bid "a circus sideshow" during closing arguments on Monday in a case over whether to allow the NRA to reorganize in the gun-friendly state of Texas.

The NRA filed for Chapter 11 in January, saying it planned to use the bankruptcy process to exit what it has called a corrupt political and regulatory environment in New York, where is it currently incorporated.

It is attempting to fend off a lawsuit to dismiss the Chapter 11 case by James and the group's former ad agency, Ackerman McQueen.

The NRA's lawyers will present their closing arguments later on Monday.

The case before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale in Dallas coincides with the United States reeling from another spate of mass shootings, with President Joe Biden calling for a ban on assault weapons and tighter gun control measures.

If the NRA is permitted to proceed with the Chapter 11 case, it could make it easier for it to fend off allegations of financial wrongdoing and corruption.

James, a Democrat, sued the NRA and Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre in New York state court in August, accusing it of financial misconduct and aiming to dissolve the organization.

She said the NRA had diverted millions of dollars to fund luxurious trips for officials, no-show contracts for associates, and other questionable expenses.

LaPierre has testified that he sought bankruptcy protection out of fear that James would try to place it into receivership.

James has said the NRA claims to be solvent and called its bankruptcy and plan to reincorporate in Texas after 150 years in New York a bad-faith effort to escape her lawsuit and oversight.

Gerrit Pronske, a lawyer for James, called the NRA's bankruptcy "a circus sideshow" on Monday during the closing stages of the trial that began on April 5. The NRA has accused James of “weaponizing” her powers to pursue a “blatant and malicious retaliation campaign” against the group because she dislikes what it stands for.

(Reporting by Maria Chutchian; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX is preparing to launch its newest Starship prototype this week. The last 4 exploded.

    Every high-flying Starship so far has exploded. Still, NASA plans to help SpaceX turn the launch system into a moon lander for astronauts.

  • Andrew Brown Jr.’s family and friends gather for emotional farewell in Elizabeth City

    Outside the funeral, mourners wore memorial T-shirts with at least half a dozen designs. A plane flew overhead pulling a banner: “Andrew Brown Jr., never forgotten.”

  • Syria's Assad grants amnesties before presidential election

    Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree Sunday granting amnesty and reducing sentences for several categories of crime committed before May 2, state news agency SANA said. It also comes ahead of the May 26 presidential elections, which Assad will most likely win for a fourth, seven-year term in office. Since Syria’s conflict began in 2011, Assad has issued similar amnesties, the latest of which came in September 2019.

  • NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of May 3-9, 2021

    Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, May 3 4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Buschy McBusch Race 400 at […]

  • Meet the crew of the world's first all-civilian space mission

    The iconic Launch Pad 39A will help take four Americans — a billionaire, a childhood cancer survivor, a science instructor and an engineer — into orbit.

  • Tyson Foods, Beyond Meat face off with new plant-based burgers

    Tyson Foods Inc is launching plant-based hamburgers and sausages ahead of the summer grilling season, the company said on Monday, increasing competition for Beyond Meat as it releases an updated version of its own faux burger. Purveyors of plant-based meat are seeking to boost sales as COVID-19 vaccinations encourage more people to eat at restaurants and gather for backyard cookouts and other events. Companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods aim to meet consumer demands for more climate-friendly diets, but sales of some of their products have slowed more recently as the plant-based trend cools.

  • Corn tortilla prices are increasing in Mexico. Here's what Americans can expect.

    Tortillas and corn chips are about to get pricier. Here's why your favorite staples and snacks aren't going to be bargain-basement deals this summer.

  • Marvel reveals first footage from Chloé Zhao's 'Eternals' and new titles for 'Black Panther 2' and 'Captain Marvel 2'

    One week after winning historic Oscar, Zhao debuts footage from her MCU star-studded debut, with a cast that features Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and a buff Kumail Nanjiani.

  • Greg Abel 'will keep the culture': Munger explains why Berkshire's business model will endure after Buffett

    'I think it may amaze everybody. And by the way, the Roman Empire worked as long as it did because it was so decentralized,' says Munger.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Twitter Dip Amid Worst Plunge Since October

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood saw a buying opportunity in Twitter Inc.’s worst week since October.Her firm, Ark Investment Management, scooped up about 1.3 million shares of the social media network worth $71 million on Friday as the stock plunged 15%, according to an email on the firm’s trading activity. That slide came after after Twitter reported disappointing first-quarter sales, in contrast to the stronger-than-expected results from other big tech companies, including Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.Ark’s actively managed exchange-traded funds have suffered as investors have shifted out of growth stocks as the nation rebounds, which will benefit companies whose businesses are more closely tied to swings in the economy. Her $23 billion flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) -- the two funds that bought Twitter shares -- are down 3.5% and up just 1.5% this year, respectively, after posting triple-digit returns in 2020.But Wood is known for doubling down on her strategies during selloffs, especially when automaker Tesla Inc. plunges. She’s repeatedly said that despite the broader rotation out of high-growth companies and into value stocks, her team maintains their conviction in innovative technologies and has a five-year time horizon.“Twitter fits well with Ark and Cathie Wood’s” investment style, said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co. “It’s on brand to the extent that it’s in the tech space and it’s a new Internet oriented company. But it is different from some of the moonshot companies they really like. Twitter is a tech company, but it’s kind of just your standard social media.”The social media giant’s stock plunged late last week after company executives said sales were sluggish in the first months of the year. Although its revenue gained 28%, it lagged some of the other digital advertising behemoths like Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.Wood’s ARKK fell 1.8% as of 11:07 a.m. in New York. The fund just notched first month of outflows since September 2019, losing about $76 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • US has thrown away almost 130,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    The pharmacies wasted more doses than the states, US territories, and federal agencies combined

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay

  • Democrats have raised more in Biden’s first 100 days than in either Obama’s or Trump’s

    DNC reveals it has brought in $15.4m during Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • Warren Buffett says that trimming his Apple stake was 'probably a mistake' - and Charlie Munger told him not to sell

    The famed investor said his right-hand man only allows him a few missteps, and he used them up selling Costco and Apple shares.

  • Analysis-Bank of Canada's hawks unlikely to fly too far ahead of Fed

    The Bank of Canada's signal that it may begin hiking interest rates before the Federal Reserve has lit a fire under the Canadian dollar, but past tightening cycles show faster liftoff may not be sustained, particularly if the loonie overshoots. In a move that surprised some investors last week, Canada's central bank sharply upgraded its forecasts for economic growth and changed its guidance to show it could start raising its benchmark interest rate from a record low of 0.25% in late 2022. It also tapered its bond purchases, becoming the first major central bank to cut back on pandemic-era money-printing stimulus programs.

  • NASCAR results: Kyle Busch wins race at Kansas

    Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Kevin Harvick finished in second place.

  • Raytown South product Jabril Cox selected in Round 4 of NFL Draft by Dallas Cowboys

    The linebacker from Raytown South played collegiately at LSU and North Dakota State.