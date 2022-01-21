NY State Police: 2 people dead after Broome County house fire; cause under investigation

Two people are dead after a blaze Thursday morning in the Broome County Town of Kirkwood.

Shortly before 9 a.m., multiple agencies were called to a house fire on Old State Road in Kirkwood, according to New York State Police in Binghamton.

The home was fully engulfed when troopers and firefighters arrived on the scene, state police said.

Once the flames were extinguished by fire crews, Broome County and New York state fire investigators, along with personnel from the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit, searched the home and located the bodies of two occupants.

Volunteer fire companies that responded to the scene included the Five Mile Point, Port Dickinson, Kirkwood, West Colesville, Windsor, West Windsor, Chenango Bridge, Chenango, Port Crane and Sanitaria Springs departments, with Conklin on standby.

The Broome Volunteer Emergency Squad, Superior Ambulance and deputies from the Broome County Sheriff’s office also responded to the scene.

The names of the two victims are not being released at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

