NY State Police issue warning on internet and phone scam. What you should know

New York State Police are cautioning residents in Steuben County about an internet and phone scam targeting individuals.

Two recent victims have reported receiving computer pop-ups falsely claiming that their bank accounts are compromised. The deceptive messages urge victims to call a provided number to safeguard their assets, according to troopers.

Troopers said that if anyone encounters such suspicious pop-ups, they should refrain from responding to them and avoid sending any money. Instead, individuals are urged to contact the State Police to report the incident.

These scams seem to be preying on the elderly and vulnerable members of the community, troopers said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call State Police at (585) 398-4100.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: NY State Police issue warning on internet, phone scam in Steuben Co.