NY State Police: Ithaca man accused of killing father, charged with second-degree murder

An Ithaca man is in custody charged with murder after police say he killed his father.

New York State Police arrested Keith A. Rowser Jr., 28, and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 52-year-old Keith A. Rowser Sr., also of Ithaca.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, state troopers, Ithaca College Public Safety and emergency medical workers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Danby Road in the Town of Ithaca for a suspicious death, state police said.

As a result of the investigation, state police took the younger Rowser into custody with the assistance of Ithaca College Public Safety and the Ithaca City Police Department.

Rowser was arraigned in Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment Court and committed to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.

The investigation is continuing and state police have not released any further details about the case at this time.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Ithaca man charged with murder after police say he killed his father