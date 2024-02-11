NY State Police seek public's help in solving cold case death of Kimberly Rouland

Kimberly Rouland

New York State Police are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in solving the cold case death of Kimberly Rouland.

Rouland, 32, was reported missing by her husband, Thomas Rouland, 38, on Feb. 10, 2015. Thomas Rouland last saw his wife leaving their Fairville Maple Ridge Road residence around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2015, leaving behind her personal belongings and vehicle.

The disappearance prompted a widespread search effort throughout February 2015.

On March 12, 2015, Kimberly Rouland's body was discovered approximately a mile from her home, located in a snowbank on a steep embankment along Martin Road in Acadia, Wayne County.

Medical examination determined her death to be a homicide.

Kimberly Rouland left behind three children, ages 4, 10, and 11.

New York State Police are urging anyone with information regarding the case to contact authorities at (585) 398-4100 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Kimberly Rouland cold case still under investigation by NY State Police