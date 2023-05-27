NY State Trooper shoots driver following Queens pursuit: police

A New York state trooper shot and wounded a driver following a Queens car chase, police said Saturday.

The trooper and his partner were on the Grand Central Parkway in Corona about 10:45 p.m. when they tried to pull over a suspected drunk driver, authorities said.

But the driver wouldn’t follow their commands and sped off, sparking a police pursuit that ended near a Gulf gas station just off the highway near LaGuardia airport.

When the Trooper got out of his patrol car to approach the motorist, the man behind the wheel “continued to move his vehicle toward the troopers,” a spokesman for the State Police said.

One of the two troopers pulled his weapon and fired, hitting the driver. A second person in the car wasn’t injured.

The driver was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital in Flushing with a non-life-threatening injury. Charges were pending.

The troopers were not injured, the spokesman said.