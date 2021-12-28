NY state troopers: Driver in fatal Schuyler hit-and-run said he thought he hit a guard rail

A 68-year-old Utica man was killed after he was hit by a car just after 7 p.m. Christmas Day in Herkimer County, New York State Police said Monday evening.

State police discovered Terry Rolfe had been hit on Route 5 in Schuyler by a white Chrysler PT Cruiser, but the driver had left the scene. Rolfe was brought to the St. Elizabeth Campus of the Mohawk Valley Health System, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Troopers found the driver, 36-year-old Christopher A. Melucci, of Utica, a short time later on nearby Concord Drive.

Melucci said he thought he had struck a guard rail, police said, and tests for any alcohol impairment came back negative. No charges have been filed against Melucci at this time, troopers said.

Rolfe, who used a walker, resided at an assisted living facility and had dementia, police said.

This is the second fatal hit-and-run crash occurring in the area on Christmas Day. Jeffrey Jones, 31, of Utica, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death after admitting to striking a man with his car and leaving the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the area of Court Street and Lincoln Avenue, Utica police reported.

