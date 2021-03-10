NY Supreme Court tosses Trump defamation lawsuit against New York Times

Chris Sommerfeldt, New York Daily News
·1 min read

NEW YORK — A New York Supreme Court justice on Tuesday dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit claiming the New York Times defamed the former president by publishing an opinion piece that accused him of colluding with Russia in the 2016 election.

The Trump camp’s lawsuit failed to show that the Gray Lady acted with actual malice — a high legal bar required for successful defamation actions — by publishing the March 2019 piece entitled “The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo,” Justice James d’Auguste wrote in a ruling.

“In this regard, bias, or ulterior motive does not constitute actual malice,” d’Auguste wrote.

A spokesman for Trump did not return a request for comment after the ruling.

The opinion piece, penned by former New York Times executive editor Max Frankel, argued there was an “overarching deal” between the Russian government and Trump’s campaign to get him elected in 2016.

The U.S. intelligence community had concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election with the explicit goal of helping Trump win, and federal investigators uncovered a string of peculiar ties between Trump associates and Kremlin operatives.

But Trump has denied any active collusion in Russia’s 2016 attack, and special counsel Robert Mueller concluded his probe without stating definitely that the former president knew anything of Moscow’s meddling.

Ambiguities about the Russia scandal aside, d’Auguste said the Trump campaign was not even close to meeting the “actual malice” standard with its suit against The Times.

“This heavy burden exists because news organizations function as a platform for facilitating constitutionally protected speech on issues of public concern and courts will not impose defamation liability against these entities absent a clear showing of actual malice,” d’Auguste wrote.

Recommended Stories

  • Episode 3: New York on Pause

    The legendary Loeb Boathouse restaurant in Central Park is set to reopen after closing its doors during the pandemic.

  • Oil slips below $68 as rally fizzles before U.S. supply report

    Oil fell to around $68 a barrel on Tuesday in a choppy session, pressured as concerns faded of a supply disruption in Saudi Arabia, which countered a pause in the dollar's rally and prospects for tighter supply due to OPEC+ output curbs. Saudi Arabia said it thwarted the strike, however, and prices slipped as supply fears eased. U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose sharply in the most recent week, according to trading sources, citing data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute released after settlement.

  • What Will Archie's Title Be When Prince Charles Becomes King?

    It's complicated—but in their interview with Oprah, Harry and Meghan shed more light on the situation.

  • Sleepy estate in Westchester County, N.Y., may play starring role in Trump tax cases

    Both a criminal probe led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and a civil inquiry by New York Attorney General Letitia James have an eye on the 213-acre property, called Seven Springs.

  • This Is When Your Next Stimulus Check Will Finally Arrive

    The latest coronavirus relief bill has undergone weeks of negotiations by lawmakers. But the finalized package, which totals $1.9 trillion in total, was finally passed by the Senate on March 6, which means that the long-awaited third stimulus checks will soon start making their way to those who qualify. Fortunately, the wait for the $1,400 payment may not be very long: According to CNBC, your next stimulus check will likely arrive by the end of March. Read on to see what you can expect from the next round of payments, and for more on how this might affect your other finances, check out If You're Waiting on a Stimulus Check, Read This Before Filing Your Taxes. Payments could start arriving within two weeks of the bill's passage. Now that the Senate has passed the latest COVID relief bill, all that is required for it to be signed into law is for the House of Representatives' approval. If the bill passes its scheduled vote on March 9, President Joe Biden is expected to authorize the bill with his signature, telling a press conference on March 6: “This plan will get checks out the door starting this month to the Americans that so desperately need the help.”According to Garrett Watson, senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation, those who received their past two stimulus payments as a direct deposit should start seeing the funds arrive in their bank accounts within two weeks. For some, the bill's passage should initiate payments that will start arriving within days, CNN reports. How quickly you get your check will depend on how you received your previous payments. But if your banking information isn't on file with the IRS, you may be waiting a little longer for your money to arrive. Watson told CNBC that those who previously received direct payments as debit cards or physical checks may see delays as long as April or May for them to make it to their mailboxes.Still, Watson remained confident that this rollout of funds will likely be quicker than previous payments, despite the crunch of tax season potentially slowing down the IRS. “The good news is that there is a bit more infrastructure and a more formalized process to do this than this time last year, because they’ve been through it twice,” he told CNBC. And for more on whether or not you'll see another payment, check out This Is Why You May No Longer Qualify for the Next Stimulus Check. Changes to the bill mean you may not qualify for a check this round. But not everyone who has collected a COVID stimulus payment will see one this round. As a part of late negotiations, Biden agreed to stricter income limits on the third stimulus checks in hopes of garnering more bipartisan support for the bill, according to The New York Times. The Senate approved the proposed change that lowered the income caps from the previous stimulus checks by $20,000, meaning that no individuals making more than $80,000 and no couples with incomes exceeding $160,000 will receive payments. Single parents who make more than $120,000 will now also no longer be receiving a payment.Now, only individuals making $75,000 or less will receive full $1,400 checks, as well as couples making a combined income of $150,000 or less and single parents making $112,500. But those who make more than the set amounts will gradually see their payments decrease, capping out completely at the $80,000-, $120,000-, and $160,000-mark for individuals, single parents, and couples, respectively. It might be important to file your 2020 taxes as soon as possible. The salary caps may be different between this round of stimulus and the previous, but a major life change may mean you still qualify for a payment. If you've seen a salary reduction, lost a job, or had a child since you filed your 2019 taxes, updating your information with a more recent filing could help secure a check, CBS News reports.Those who are still waiting on previous stimulus checks may want to consider filing, as well: any missing payments could still make their way to those who qualify in the form of a tax credit. Doing so will lower the amount of money you owe or increase the size of your tax return, AARP reports. And for more on when the pandemic may take another bad turn, check out Dr. Fauci Says This Is the Sign That We'll Have Another COVID Surge.

  • Buckingham Palace breaks silence and responds to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's claims of racism in bombshell interview

    The royal family has finally issued an official response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's shocking revelations.

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

  • Alaska becomes first state in U.S. to make COVID vaccine available to all residents over 16

    Alaska will allow anyone in the state over the age of 16 to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Michael Dunleavy (R) announced Tuesday night, adding the measure is "effective immediately."Why it matters: Alaska is the first state to allow people under 18 to get vaccinated and to remove eligibility requirements.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: "The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals who are 16 and older, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Moderna vaccine are available to individuals who are 18 and older," per a statement from the governor's office.This is in line with FDA recommendations.Of note: Alaska last week made the vaccines available to people over 16 with a condition that puts them at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 or essential workers not covered by earlier provisions for the health, seniors and care sectors.For the record: "Regions including Kodiak Island, the Petersburg Borough, and the Kusilvak Census Area are nearing or exceeding 90% vaccination rates among seniors," per the governor's office statement."In the Nome Census Area, over 60% of residents age 16 and over have received at least one shot, and roughly 291,000 doses have been administered statewide."Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Stripping Harry and Meghan of security had nothing to do with Archie title decision

    The decision to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of round-the-clock protection had nothing to do with Buckingham Palace’s refusal to make their son Archie a prince, The Daily Telegraph can disclose. The Duchess complained in her television interview with Oprah Winfrey that depriving Archie of a title had put his safety at risk. She said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. But UK police protection for the Sussexes was only withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties following a meeting of the government body in charge of overseeing royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to pay for security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of his own pocket. The row over security is at the heart of the rift between father and son, laid bare in the bombshell television interview with Winfrey. The Duke said his father had stopped taking his calls after they had left Britain. He complained in the interview that during their stay in Canada, he was told “at short notice security was going to be removed”. Separately, the Duchess complained that a decision taken by Buckingham Palace not to give their son Archie the royal title of prince had prevented him receiving armed police protection. The decision angered the Duke and Duchess because 24-hour protection was given to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of the Duke of York, up until 2011, when they were still at university.

  • After nearly 6 hours of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, only 3 jurors have been chosen to serve

    Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

  • Democrats may have just laid the groundwork for Biden to cancel $50,000 of student debt per person

    A stimulus provision would ensure forgiven student debt couldn't be taxed through 2025. Democrats say it paves the way for student-debt cancellation.

  • Buckingham Palace seems to suggest that Harry misremembered the racist conversations about son Archie

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed some royal family members had "concerns and conversations" about how dark Archie's skin would be.

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo can't get guest to agree that Pepé Le Pew is the latest victim of cancel culture gone 'overboard'

    WSJ writer Jon Hilsenrath pointed out the cartoon skunk's unacceptable "grabbing and groping" and said "maybe it's time for Pepé Le Pew to beat it."

  • FBI releases new video of person planting bombs before Capitol riot

    The discovery of the two devices outside the offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees pulled dozens of police away from their posts before the riot unfolded.

  • HBO Max accidentally showed the long-awaited 'Snyder Cut' of 'Justice League' when people clicked on 'Tom and Jerry'

    People attempting to watch "Tom and Jerry" got a surprise sneak peek at Zack Snyder's cut of DC Comics' "Justice League" movie ahead of its release.

  • Harry and Meghan have put Palace aides in the firing line – but their criticisms may be justified

    Princess Diana famously referred to them as the “men in grey suits”. Harry and Meghan simply cited “the institution.” Yet with the spotlight now falling on the people who advise the royals – as well as the “principals” themselves – are criticisms of Palace staff justified? Notwithstanding the alleged comment about the colour of Archie’s skin, said to have been uttered by an unnamed family member, the professionalism of everyone from the Human Resources department to the Queen’s own private secretary, Sir Edward Young, has been called into question by the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview. The “if in doubt, blame the staff” mantra might seem a convenient foil to a couple who have been accused of “outrageous bullying”, but there is some justification to their exasperation with interfering aides working within an outdated system. Take one look at the make-up of the Lord Chamberlain’s Committee which runs the royal household, and it soon becomes clear why Meghan may have felt misunderstood by the Palace powers-that-be: there has never been a woman – or non-white person – among its leadership. The blame game has already begun behind Palace gates with both Sir Edward and Prince Charles’s private secretary, Clive Alderton, pictured below, described as “dead men walking”.

  • The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill would literally pay parents for having kids, and it could dramatically change America's social safety net forever

    The stimulus bill includes a child tax credit for parents to receive up to $3,600 per child. Making it permanent would nearly halve child poverty.

  • Bible teacher Beth Moore, Trump critic and advocate for sex abuse victims, says she is no longer Southern Baptist

    Bible teacher Beth Moore, a critic of former President Donald Trump and advocate for sexual abuse victims, says she is no longer a Southern Baptist.

  • US admiral says Guam needs more defenses to stop China from knocking it out of the fight with a 'cheap shot'

    'Guam is not just a place that we believe that we can fight from,' the admiral said. 'We are going to have to fight for it."

  • Andrew Cuomo has a new scandal, and it's the 'structural safety' of a bridge named after his father

    Snapping bolts have raised concerns over whether the $3.9 billion span - which replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge in 2017 - could collapse.