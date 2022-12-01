NY task force takes down ghost gun ring; 57 weapons seized with ammo, rapid-fire devices, drum magazine

An arsenal of ghost guns and “mass murder machines” equipped to carry up to 100 rounds of ammunition were seized in a tactical takedown of a gun trafficking crew that put some of the most dangerous weapons ever assembled on the streets of New York.

Some of the guns confiscated by the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force in Operation Ghost Runner had clips with the capacity to hold 30, 50, or 100 rounds of ammunition. Others were equipped with rapid-fire modification devices or silencers.

Some were purchased from companies that sell gun parts, and assembled by the crew, said Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

Those weapons — so-called ghost guns — lack serial numbers law enforcement agencies need to trace their usage and movements.

All were deadly.

“I will not allow our streets to be flooded with ghost guns, assault rifles, or other weapons of war,” said James, who announced the arrests.

James’ task force — comprised of officers from the NYPD, state police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration — used covert surveillance, court-authorized wiretaps and undercover agents to track guns and gun parts from out-of-state online firearm retailers to a Pennsylvania distributor to dealers in Queens and Long Island.

The operation, as detailed in a 438-count indictment unsealed in Queens Supreme Court, involved a six-month investigation that led to the recovery of 57 firearms, 51 of which were ghost guns.

The weapons haul included 18 firearms outfitted with rapid fire modification devices, making them fully-automatic machine guns, 46 high-capacity ammunition feeding devices, including one 100-round drum magazine, three silencers and more than 800 rounds of ammunition.

The investigation led to the arrests of Devon Smith-Martin, 26, and Fritz Pierre-Louis, 46, who both live in Suffolk County.

Officials said Smith-Martin acted as the main point of contact for the sale of firearms to an undercover officer. Pierre-Louis, ordered ghost gun components and kits from online firearm retailers and had the packages shipped to his Long Island home as well as a residence in Allentown, Pennsylvania, according to officials.

Story continues

Authorities said Pierre-Louis assembled the ghost guns at Long Island home and at his Queens job.

A third suspect, Hakeem Solomon, 26, of Sumter, South Carolina, also worked with the crew to sell firearms, officials said.

Charges they face include criminal sale of a firearm, criminal sale of a ghost gun, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a rapid-fire modification device.. If convicted, the defendants face a maximum of 25 years in prison.