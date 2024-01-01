NY Thruway toll hike takes effect. How much more you'll be paying

A reminder: New York State Thruway tolls will increase by 5% Jan. 1 as the first system-wide hikes in 14 years begin.

And an identical increase will go into effect in 2027.

For passenger cars with E-ZPass, that means a cost increase of nearly 5 cents per mile in 2027, up from the current 4.5 cents.

Tolls by Mail passenger car users would pay 8.6 cents per mile in 2027, from the current 5.8 cents.

Translated into dollars, the toll increases for one-way trips from Exit 46 (Interstate 390) in Rochester, according to the New York State Thruway Authority, are as follows for E-ZPass users:

To Exit 50 in Buffalo, which currently costs $2.59, will be $2.72 in 2024 and $2.85 in 2027, a total increase of 26 cents.

To Exit 36 in Syracuse, which currently costs $3.55, will be $3.73 in 2024 and $3.90 in 2027, a total increase of 35 cents.

To Exit 24 in Albany, which currently costs $9.59, will be $10.06 in 2024 and $10.56 in 2027, a total increase of 97 cents.

The hikes were approved by the Thruway's Board of Directors in September, following months of public hearings

Thruway officials said the increases are necessary as the highway system tackles needed upgrades amid increased construction-related costs.

Originally, tolls were to have ended in 1996. They were retained to sustain the 570-mile system, which relies almost entirely on users to balance its budget.

