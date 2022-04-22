Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told other GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection that he would urge then-President Donald Trump to resign, according to an audio recording posted Thursday night, April 21, 2022 by The New York Times. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FARNOUSH AMIRI and JILL COLVIN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told fellow GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection that he would urge then-President Donald Trump to resign, according to audio posted Thursday night by The New York Times and aired on Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show.

In the recording of a Jan. 10 House Republican Leadership call, McCarthy is heard discussing the Democratic effort to remove Trump from office and saying he would tell Trump, “I think it will pass and it would be my recommendation he should resign."

Earlier Thursday, after the Times published its initial story describing the conversation, McCarthy released a statement calling it “totally false and wrong.” His spokesman, Mark Bednar, had told the paper, “McCarthy never said he’d call Trump to say he should resign.”

Bednar did not immediately respond to questions late Thursday night after the audio's release. Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the tape.

The audio threatens to badly damage the relationship between McCarthy and Trump, who remains the most popular figure in the Republican Party, despite his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection and his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election. And it could threaten McCarthy's standing with House Republicans and his hopes of becoming speaker next year.

The audio depicts a very different McCarthy than the one who has been ruling over House Republicans over the last year and a half and who has remained allied with Trump even after delivering a speech on the House floor shortly after Jan. 6, during which he told his caucus that Trump “bears responsibility” for the violence.

Since the attack, the California Republican has continued to distance himself from any criticism of Trump and has avoided directly linking him to what happened. Instead, McCarthy has cozied up to Trump, visiting him at the former president’s Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago.

The Times report Thursday was adapted from an upcoming book, “ This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future,” by Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.

In the audio, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who lost her No.3 leadership position after voting in favor of Trump's impeachment, can be heard asking McCarthy about a 25th Amendment resolution calling for Trump’s ouster and whether Trump might resign.

“I’ve had a few discussions. My gut tells me no. I’m seriously thinking of having that conversation with him tonight,” McCarthy is heard saying. “What I think I’m gonna do is I’m gonna call him.”

“I think it will pass and it would be my recommendation he should resign," he later adds. “I mean, that would be my take but I don’t think he would take it. But I don’t know.”

McCarthy, 57, has been strategically charting his own delicate course as he positions himself to try to take over as speaker if Republicans retake the House in this year's midterm elections. McCarthy has begun to build out his leadership team and last summer tasked several groups of Republican lawmakers with drafting proposals on the party’s core legislative priorities in hopes of making a fast start in 2023.

But even as he inches closer to leading the chamber, McCarthy has gotten a taste of the downside of power in recent months as hard-right members of the conference have created headaches with inflammatory actions and statements.

In an interview this week in California, McCarthy indicated he is still depending on Trump to turn out voters this fall, even as he charts a distinct course for his party trying to retake the House majority.

“He’ll motivate, get a lot of people out,” McCarthy told The Associated Press at a GOP event in Fresno.

There was little immediate reaction Thursday night from fellow Republicans who could determine his future.

McCarthy has also been a person of interest for the House committee investigating the storming of the Capitol on Jan 6. The select committee, which Cheney vice-chairs, requested an interview with McCarthy in mid-January, hoping to learn more about his conversations with Trump “before, during and after” the riot.

They had also sought information about McCarthy’s communications with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days before the attack. Hours after the request was made, McCarthy issued a statement saying he would refuse to cooperate because he saw the investigation as not legitimate and accused the panel of “abuse of power.”

The committee has been especially focused on McCarthy’s communications with Trump and White House staff in the week after the violence, including a conversation with Trump that was reportedly heated.

Without his cooperation, it remains unclear whether the panel will be able to gain testimony from McCarthy or any other congressional allies of Trump. While the committee has considered subpoenaing fellow lawmakers, they have so far avoided doing so as it would be an extraordinary move and could run up against legal and political challenges.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Audio contradicts Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s denial that he planned to tell Trump to resign

    House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told colleagues he would ask then-President Donald Trump to resign in the days after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, according to audio released by the New York Times late Thursday.

  • Kevin McCarthy’s Trump Denial Falls Apart In Hours With Release Of New Audio

    The House minority leader got busted after new audio shows what he really said about the former president behind the scenes.

  • McCarthy denies report he wanted Trump to resign after Jan. 6

    The House minority leader allegedly told GOP leaders, "I've had it with this guy," according to a New York Times report.

  • After Jan. 6, McCarthy and McConnell reportedly raged against Trump in private, but later capitulated

    After Jan. 6, McCarthy and McConnell reportedly raged against Trump in private, but later capitulated

  • Donald Trump Jr. agrees to meet with House panel probing Jan. 6 Capitol attack -New York Times

    Trump, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, is set to meet with the House committee under his own will and without the threat of a subpoena, the outlet said without reporting when the testimony was scheduled. A request for comment from the House committee investigating the Capitol siege was not immediately returned to Reuters. The meeting would come in the wake of appearances by other Trump family members before the select committee investigating the events that lead to the deadly raid on the Capitol building in protest against the result of the 2020 presidential election.

  • Arizona Supreme Court reinstates massive income tax cuts

    The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the state's voters do not have the right to reject a massive income tax cut approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey last year. The decision means a tax cut is in effect that will hit nearly $2 billion when it is fully in place and mainly benefits the wealthy. Lawyers for the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, a conservative pro-business group that pushes for lower taxes and regulations, argued the state constitution does not allow referrals for measures that provide for the “support and maintenance” of state government and that the tax cut bill falls into that category.

  • Somalia on the brink of famine

    After three consecutive years of almost no rain, the East African country of Somalia is in the grips of its worst drought in more than 40 years. Experts say conditions are so dire for the nation’s 16 million residents that a famine threatening millions of people is fast approaching.

  • Mitch McConnell backed down from voting to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection because he 'didn't get to be leader by voting with 5 people in the conference,' book says

    Despite his initial belief that his party would break with Trump after January 6, 2021, McConnell realized the rest of his caucus wasn't on board.

  • Top two Republicans blamed Trump for Capitol attack, book says

    New book reveals post-insurrection anger from Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, who said of Trump: ‘I’ve had it with this guy’ Donald Trump at the White House. The book reports that Mitch McCarthy and Kevin McConnell floated with colleagues the idea of impeachment. Photograph: Oliver Contreras/EPA In the days after the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, the two top Republican leaders in Congress, privately told associates that they believed Donald Tru

  • A video taken by Amber Heard resurfaces at trial showing Johnny Depp smashing cabinets in his home and telling her he'll show her 'crazy'

    Heard has alleged Depp beat her while he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

  • House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy planned on telling Trump to resign after Jan. 6 but walked it back, according to book

    McCarthy also explored removing Trump through the 25th Amendment, according to the forthcoming book from a pair of New York Times reporters.

  • Climate change and Russia's war in Ukraine help push Somalia to the brink of famine

    After three consecutive years of almost no rain, the East African country of Somalia is in the grips of its worst drought in more than 40 years. Experts say conditions are so dire for the nation’s 16 million residents that a famine threatening millions of people is fast approaching.

  • This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

    It's game-changing, especially in a heat wave.

  • Russia is failing in Ukraine, top U.S. official says

    U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday that Russia was not achieving its goals in its invasion of Ukraine and that Western sanctions were partly the reason for that. Sherman, who spoke after talks with the European Union's foreign service secretary general Stefano Sannino, did not offer any specific evidence for her comments.

  • Texas college baseball pitcher facing expulsion for attacking player after home run

    A college baseball pitcher in Texas is facing expulsion for attacking a player at bat after a home run.

  • McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign after Jan. 6, new audio reveals

    House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy told a fellow Republican after Jan. 6 that he would recommend to then-President Trump that he resign, according to new audio.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Terrified of the Media Watching Her Testify Under Oath

    The conspiracy theorist from Georgia is set to testify on Friday in a case seeking to disqualify her from office for her alleged role in the events of last Jan. 6

  • Kevin McCarthy pleaded ignorance about his photo with Trump at Mar-a-Lago weeks after January 6: book

    "I didn't know they were going to take a picture," McCarthy reportedly told a Republican colleague of the photo taken with Trump while visiting Mar-a-Lago.

  • Ethiopians hope to fight for Russia in Ukraine

    STORY: Drawn by rumors on social media, queues of hopeful men have been forming outside the Russian embassy in&nbsp;Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.Their hope? To enlist to fight for Russia in Ukraine.What began as a trickle of volunteers swelled over two weeks to scores, two neighborhood residents told Reuters.Among them was 40-year-old security guard Biniam Woldetsadik - a retired soldier. "The reason I want to go to Russia is not to fight Ukraine but because I am not benefiting from my country. I'd rather be a national of a different country."There is no evidence that any&nbsp;Ethiopians have been sent to Ukraine, nor is it clear if any ever will be.On Tuesday, Reuters reporters saw several hundred men registering with&nbsp;Ethiopian security guards outside the embassy. The guards recorded their names and asked for proof of military service.By Wednesday, the number had dwindled to around 20.The Russian embassy did not respond to questions from Reuters about whether Russia was deploying Ethiopian volunteers to Ukraine.It issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the&nbsp;Ethiopians who showed up outside the embassy were well-wishers expressing "solidarity and support for the Russian Federation."The Ethiopian foreign ministry welcomed the Russian statement for what it called "refuting the unfounded reports of recruitment for the Russian Armed Forces" but did not respond to Reuters questions. Neither did the Russian foreign ministry.Many parts of Ethiopia are riven by conflict and annual inflation hovers around 30%.Men in the queue said they'd been drawn by rumors of monetary incentives on social media and the possibility of work in Russia after the war.Such as trader Leta Kibru."I am willing to leave&nbsp;Ethiopia&nbsp;to support the Russian government in whatever way I can. I want to go and fight along Russians now and in future."He said he had heard about a $2,000 payout from friends who had registered before him. Two others in the queues this week said they had seen posts on Facebook saying the embassy was signing up recruits.Reuters was not able to find any posts on the subject from official sources or confirm any such offer.Ethiopia has called on all sides in the war to exercise restraint.It did not vote on a U.N. General Assembly resolution condemning the February 24 invasion of Ukraine which Russia calls a "special operation".Many in Ethiopia have voiced solidarity with Russia, which has enjoyed close relations with the Horn of Africa nation since the Soviet era.

  • Trump urges judge to deny NY Attorney General Letitia James’ contempt request, says he’s turned over all evidence

    NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump says he’s now turned over to New York Attorney General Letitia James all the evidence he needs to — and shouldn’t be held in contempt of court. Trump is fighting James’ request he be found in contempt and slapped with $10,000 daily fines for blowing a March 31 deadline to respond to outstanding subpoenas tied to her civil probe into his business ...