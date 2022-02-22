NY Times Ripped For Tweet Saying Putin 'Made The Case' For Ukraine Invasion

The New York Times is coming under fire for a tweet suggesting Russian president Vladimir Putin “made the case” for an invasion of Ukraine during a speech on Monday.

During his speech, Putin questioned whether nations like Ukraine that emerged after the fall of the Soviet Union should be independent.

Afterward, the Times posted a tweet promoting its story on Putin’s speech.

In a fiery speech, President Vladimir Putin made the case that Ukraine is by history and makeup an integral part of Russia.https://t.co/Oz1k7cAOpH — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 21, 2022

Although “made the case” can be interpreted as a slightly nicer version of “argued,” many Twitter users felt the Times tweet seemed to support Putin’s excuses for escalating tensions in the regions.

In a fiery crash, the New York Times made the case that our media are hopelessly broken https://t.co/UKHYiHtZUt — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) February 22, 2022

Hello @nytimes



This is a whole new low.



"fiery speech"



"made the case"



Considering the context of today's events, this is genuinely the worst piece of trash headline I've seen in all my experience with Ukraine. https://t.co/dcvx5NyY4S — Christian Borys (@ItsBorys) February 22, 2022

When he has Dean Baquet's NYT to set up headlines like this one, Putin can really economize on the propaganda units; save his money for more tanks. https://t.co/pGsQNJhkr5 — Mark Sumner (@Devilstower) February 22, 2022

Others thought the paper should have pointed out that Putin’s “fiery speech” sounded awfully familiar.

Story continues

“In a fiery speech, Hitler made the case that the Sudetenland was by history and makeup an integral part of Germany.” https://t.co/yNo3kp00g7 — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) February 22, 2022

Hitler said the same to justify his 1938 takeover of the Sudetenland. Straight from the Tyrant’s Playbook. https://t.co/vLnOGoLkZx — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 22, 2022

This reminds me of that guy who argued that the Sudetenland was always an integral part of Germany, and he was just restoring that state of affairs, not invading it https://t.co/JFGWqLOZi7 — Mathew Ingram (@mathewi) February 22, 2022

Putin: "Modern-day Ukraine was in full and in whole created by Russia, Bolshevik, Communist Russia to be precise."



Reality: Ukraine liked Stalinist rule so much, it openly embraced the Nazis as liberators when they invaded in 1941. #HistoryMattershttps://t.co/V7IcrxV3P0 — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) February 22, 2022

Some people had questions.

Did Putin invade the New York Times copy desk? https://t.co/OwIIO6f9o8 — Juan Lozano (@juanlozano70) February 22, 2022

Hey, remember when everybody got their undies in a bunch because the Biden administration said reporters were parroting propaganda? https://t.co/Vz7iJ083aG — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) February 22, 2022

Others had advice.

In case anyone was wondering, this is imperialism https://t.co/9gQCHD2xy6 — Zack Kopplin (@ZackKopplin) February 21, 2022

HuffPost reached out to the New York Times for comment on the reaction to the tweet, but no one immediately responded.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...