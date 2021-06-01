NY Times: Trump and his loyalists peddle conspiracy theories that he will return as sitting president by August, but he won't be reinstated

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly setting his sights on a quick return to the White House. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted Tuesday that Trump has been telling confidants that he expects to be reinstated as president by August as a result of ongoing election audits in states like Arizona and Georgia.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- I'm a simple Marine. I want to know why what happened in "Minna-mar" can't happen here?

[CHEERING]

MICHAEL FLYNN: Yeah? No reason. I mean, it should happen. There's no reason. But-- that's right. One more.