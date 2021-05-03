NY Times, Washington Post, NBC correct articles on Giuliani

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. Federal agents raided Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, seizing computers and cellphones in a major escalation of the Justice Department’s investigation into the business dealings of former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID BAUDER
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Post, New York Times and NBC News all issued similar corrections to stories regarding Rudolph Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, and his dealings in Ukraine.

The corrections, to stories that ran last Thursday or Friday, take back reports that the former New York City mayor had been warned by the FBI that he was the subject of a Russian operation to influence the American election.

NBC's online correction on Saturday was the most extensive, and it required both the headline and top of a story that ran a day earlier to be rewritten. The network said it had been told about an FBI briefing of Giuliani by “a source familiar with the matter,” but later learned from a second source that the briefing had been prepared but not delivered.

The Times' story last Thursday, following up on last week's raid of Giuliani's Manhattan home and office, was broader in focus but included the FBI report. Saturday's correction said the article misstated whether Giuliani had received the “so-called defensive briefing.”

The Post last Thursday had said that both Giuliani and the One America News Network had been told by the FBI they were targets of the Russians. In a note attached to the story on Saturday, the Post said that its report about OAN was incorrect. The newspaper said Giuliani had disputed the assertion that he had received the briefing, so both the OAN and Giuliani details had been removed from their story.

It was not immediately clear why the correction said the Post was wrong about OAN but that the Giuliani report had been “disputed.” The Post's Kris Coratti Kelly said in a statement Monday that “it is now believed” that Giuliani had not been briefed.

Giuliani, on Twitter, said that the Times and Post “must revealed their sources who lied and targeted an American citizen.”

Neither news organization on Monday commented on Giuliani's demand.

Recommended Stories

  • Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn seems to forget the Pledge of Allegiance

    ‘I want you to hear, not just listen, I want you to hear every single word of the Pledge of Allegiance,’ Flynn says before appearing to forget part of 31-word oath

  • Ellie Goulding gave birth to her first child with husband Caspar Jopling

    Ellie Goulding first revealed she was 30 weeks pregnant in February during an exclusive interview with Vogue.

  • Mourners gather for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

    Mourners were gathering Monday for the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina, with eulogists planning to celebrate his legacy and reflect on his life. The invitation-only service at noon in a church in Elizabeth City follows public viewings that drew scores of people the previous day. The Rev. Al Sharpton is to deliver the eulogy, and other speakers include Brown's relatives as well as civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Brown’s family, and the Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Poor People’s campaign.

  • Letters to the Editor: Recall foes are seriously mistaken if they think Newsom can coast to victory

    Putting on a recall election is the last resort for voters to remind the governor that he works for them.

  • Trump Lawyers Up for the Capitol Police Officers’ MAGA Riot Lawsuit

    SAMUEL CORUM 2020Former President Donald Trump has retained attorney Jesse Binnall as his counsel in the Jan. 6 MAGA riot lawsuit brought by two Capitol police officers, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Binnall will represent Trump in a suit brought by officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby in late March. The suit alleges that then-President Trump “had inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted” and “insurrectionist mob” to attack the Capitol Police on Jan. 6, leading to injuries suffered by the two men.Blassingame and Hemby’s suit accuses Trump of incitement to riot and directing, aiding, and abetting assault and battery, among other charges. The two men say they suffered injuries to their heads, necks, and backs from assaults by the rioters and continue to struggle with the emotional toll of having been overwhelmed by the rioting mob that day.The suit is now the third lawsuit against Trump related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, in which Binnall is representing Trump and marks his ascent as the twice-impeached former president’s go-to lawyer for handling Trump’s myriad post-presidency legal problems stemming from the Jan. 6 riot.Binnall is also representing Trump in two related suits, brought by Democratic Reps. Bennie Thompson and Eric Swalwell, accusing the former president of conspiring to disrupt the Congressional counting of electoral college votes. Thompson’s suit accuses Trump of conspiring with the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and Swalwell’s suit names Donald Trump Jr and Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks as alleged co-conspirators.Trump Served With Civil Rights Suit After Capitol RiotBinnall previously represented former Mike Flynn in a criminal case alleging the former national security advisor lied to the FBI about his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the United States. Since the election, he has represented the Trump campaign in its attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victory in the state of Nevada and has represented Defending the Republic, an organization linked to Trumpist attorney Sidney Powell which Dominion Voting Systems has sued alongside Powell for defamation.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The 600 club: These electric vehicles are chasing Tesla Model 3 in bid to achieve lofty new range milestones

    Range anxiety no more—the Tesla Model 3 boasts a top range of 614 kilometers (382 miles) on a single charge. It’s not the only EV to join the 600 club.

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • US has thrown away almost 130,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    The pharmacies wasted more doses than the states, US territories, and federal agencies combined

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay

  • Democrats have raised more in Biden’s first 100 days than in either Obama’s or Trump’s

    DNC reveals it has brought in $15.4m during Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • Warren Buffett says that trimming his Apple stake was 'probably a mistake' - and Charlie Munger told him not to sell

    The famed investor said his right-hand man only allows him a few missteps, and he used them up selling Costco and Apple shares.

  • Analysis-Bank of Canada's hawks unlikely to fly too far ahead of Fed

    The Bank of Canada's signal that it may begin hiking interest rates before the Federal Reserve has lit a fire under the Canadian dollar, but past tightening cycles show faster liftoff may not be sustained, particularly if the loonie overshoots. In a move that surprised some investors last week, Canada's central bank sharply upgraded its forecasts for economic growth and changed its guidance to show it could start raising its benchmark interest rate from a record low of 0.25% in late 2022. It also tapered its bond purchases, becoming the first major central bank to cut back on pandemic-era money-printing stimulus programs.

  • NASCAR results: Kyle Busch wins race at Kansas

    Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Kevin Harvick finished in second place.

  • Raytown South product Jabril Cox selected in Round 4 of NFL Draft by Dallas Cowboys

    The linebacker from Raytown South played collegiately at LSU and North Dakota State.

  • Eilish, Chalamet, Gorman and Osaka headline fall Met Gala

    When the Met Gala returns in September, it will feature a heavy-hitting contingent of celebrity co-chairs: Actor Timothée Chalamet, musician Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka. Honorary chairs for the evening will be designer Tom Ford, sponsor Instagram's Adam Mosseri, and Vogue's Anna Wintour. The museum made the announcement Monday on the traditional day of the Met Gala — the first Monday in May. Those plans, of course, were upended by the pandemic.

  • Car park operator NCP seeks rent cuts to survive

    The company says it will become insolvent if landlords do not agree to cut rents on its 500 sites.

  • Washington Post Fact-Checker Gives Up on Recording Biden’s Lies

    Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week we have President Biden’s mistruths during his first address to a joint session of Congress, Democrats’ racist attacks on Senator Tim Scott, and USA Today’s stealth edits on Stacey Abrams’s behalf. As we noted in our first edition, the Washington Post and other outlets incessantly fact-checked Donald Trump’s presidency. Now, the Post says it will give up on cataloguing Biden’s lies after his first 100 days in office. Here's the Biden database — which we do not plan to extend beyond 100 days. I have learned my lesson. https://t.co/qK42PRlnrS — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 27, 2021 As NR’s staff pointed out, Biden’s first congressional speech on Wednesday — which received the lowest TV viewership in 28 years — included more than a few falsehoods. The president called out Senate Republicans for stalling progress on gun control, saying lax gun laws have led to “daily bloodshed.” He argued that the expiration of the assault-weapons bans “in the early 2000s” caused an increase in violence. However, gun violence continued to decline even after the ban expired in 2004. Even while the ban was in effect, the country was not free of shootings, as NR’s Jim Geraghty noted, the Columbine High School massacre, the Long Island Rail Road shooting, and the Atlanta day-trading shooting all occurred while the ban was in effect. In his speech, the president also touted his infrastructure and families plans, which he said he plans to fund by taxing corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent. He claimed that he “will not impose any tax increase on anyone making less than $400k.” But, as it turns out, “anyone” is a deceptive claim — as White House press secretary Jen Psaki has explained, the $400,000 threshold refers to households, not individuals. Biden also claimed that Medicare could save “hundreds of billions of dollars” by negotiating drug prices, though the Congressional Budget Office has said that “providing broad negotiating authority by itself would likely have a negligible effect on federal spending.” Biden just claimed that Medicare could save “hundreds of billions of dollars” by negotiating drug prices. CBO has concluded “providing broad negotiating authority by itself would likely have a negligible effect on federal spending.” https://t.co/4SBSAIMhAS — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) April 29, 2021 The president said, “We kept our commitment — Democrats and Republicans — of sending $1,400 rescue checks to 85 percent of American households.” However, the American Rescue Plan, which delivered the checks, was hardly a bipartisan effort, with Democrats using budget reconciliation to pass the measure without any Republican support. Biden also made some dubious claims about the economy, saying he had inherited the “worst economic crisis since the Great Depression” and created “more jobs in the first 100 days than any president on record.” Philip Klein noted that last spring the unemployment rate reached an abysmal 13.3 percent when the pandemic first hit, but by the time Biden took office in January 2021 it had been cut to 6.3 percent, a lower figure than was seen during the first five years of the Obama-Biden administration. The real GDP had also already been on the rise after a severe decrease in last year’s second quarter. On the second point, the Associated Press notes that hiring has accelerated “as vaccinations have picked up, states and cities ease business restrictions, and Americans have started to venture out more.” While the $1.9 trillion COVID response package approved in March certainly helped, the economy would be on the rise in any case given the low benchmark set by last year’s severe COVID contraction. * * * After Biden finished delivering his at-times misleading address, Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) gave the GOP rebuttal. Scott, the only African-American Republican in the Senate, said in his speech that “America is not a racist country,” causing progressives to lose their minds. (Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler continues to defend his much-maligned dive into Scott’s family history, based on a recent NPR appearance). On Saturday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross accused Scott of being “thirsty for white approval” and said that the senator is one of few black Americans who could be characterized as “sleepy, slow-witted sufferers of Stockholm Syndrome.” She said he sounded like a “stone fool” in saying the country is not racist and said if he had ever been a slave, he would have been among those who “Harriet Tubman left behind.” Meanwhile, a Democratic official in Texas is facing calls to resign after calling Scott an “oreo,” a slur that refers to a black person who is seen as “having adopted the attitudes, values and behavior thought to be characteristic of middle-class white society, often at the expense of his or her own heritage,” according to Dictionary.com. .@TiffanyDCross gives *her* rebuttal to Senator Tim Scott's comments on race in America. #CrossConnection pic.twitter.com/B8Sx3tSjYn — The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross (@CrossConnection) May 1, 2021 Yet the Democratic double standard was on full display Thursday when Vice President Kamala Harris suffered virtually no blowback for agreeing with Scott that America is not a “racist country.” “Well, first of all, no, I don’t think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak the truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today,” said Harris, the United States’ first black and first Indian American vice president. The Headline Fail of the Week NBC News is back: “In bitterly divided election in Southlake, Texas, opponents of anti-racism education win big.” Ah, yes, the “bitterly divided election” which saw one side win “every race by about 70 percent to 30 percent.” Media Misses USA Today is under fire for allowing Democrat Stacey Abrams to substantially edit a voting-rights op-ed after its publication in order to downplay her support for boycotts. On April 6, she removed a line from the op-ed, which was originally published on March 31, saying “she can’t argue” with those who would boycott Georgia businesses, and instead wrote: “Rather than accept responsibility for their craven actions, Republican leaders blame me and others who have championed voting rights (and actually read the bill).” In the updated version, Abrams writes that “boycotts invariably cost jobs,” and that “instead of a boycott, I strongly urge other events and productions to do business in Georgia and speak out against our law and similar proposals in other states.” An editor’s note alerting readers to the changes wasn’t added for over two weeks, on April 22, reports NR’s Ryan Mills.

  • Will Smith praised for Instagram post declaring, ‘I’m in the worst shape of my life’

    “You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want,” wrote one fan.