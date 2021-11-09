Update: Nyack man with Alzheimer's found dead near Nyack Beach State Park, police say

UPPER NYACK - The body of longtime resident Richard Kendall, a leading art historian who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, was found Monday late afternoon in a densely wooded area of Nyack Beach State park, according to Orangetown police.

Kendall, 75, went missing Nov. 3, after leaving his village home.

No suspicious activity has been found at this time, according to police, but the investigation is continuing.

Police had concentrated their search in the area of the Nyacks.

Residents in the Nyack and Upper Nyack areas had spent the days after his disappearance searching neighborhoods, trying to find Kendall and get him home. Residents searched their properties, including backyard sheds or accessible garages, after police had said Kendall could seek shelter there.

Orangetown Captain James Brown said Monday night that the Kendall's body had been discovered around 4:30 p.m. in the woods near Nyack Beach State Park. The investigation had concentrated on the area between Kendall's home on Marion Street and Nyack Beach, at the end of North Broadway in Upper Nyack.

"We would like to thank all the people who assisted in this investigation," Brown said in a statement.

Orangetown Det. Matt Sullivan said it had been difficult to trace Kendall's steps, with a rapid development of Alzheimer's disease making possible actions hard to predict.

Kendall had a long career as an art historian, with a specialty in the impressionist movement; he was considered a leading expert on painter Edgar Degas.

He served as curator-at-large at Clark Art Institute in Massachusetts, and had worked on exhibits at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as the Tate Gallery and the National Gallery in England.

Just over four years ago, Kendall was actively volunteering at the Edward Hopper House, the boyhood home of the famed artist.

Orangetown police were assisted by New York Park Police, New York State Police, the Rockland County Sheriff's Office and its Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit, Nyack Fire Department, and Nyack Fire Department's Search and Rescue.

Police throughout the region, including in Bergen County, New Jersey, had been notified. A statewide Silver Alert was issued.

Nancy Cutler writes about People & Policy. Click here for her latest stories. Follow her on Twitter at @nancyrockland.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Missing: Alzheimers sufferer Richard Kendall from Nyack found dead