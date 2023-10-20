Nyack officers, Brinks guard honored 42 years after murders with street renaming

NYACK - Two police officers and a security guard who were murdered during the infamous 1981 Brinks robbery were honored on Friday.

Despite the rain and gray sky, residents and officials gathered at Village Hall to first rename Lydecker Street after Sgt. Edward O'Grady and Officer Waverly "Chipper" Brown.

Two hours later, hundreds of police officers, residents, and family lined Mountainview Avenue for the annual memorial to the officers and Brinks guard Peter Paige.

At a roadblock on Mountainview Avenue 42 years ago, six heavily armed men jumped from the rear of a red U-Haul. The gunmen killed O'Grady and Brown, wounded Detective Arthur Keenan, and injured Officer Brian Lennon.

What happened that day

The bloodshed came less than an hour after the gunmen killed Paige and wounded guard Joseph Trombino while robbing $1.6 million from a bank at the Nanuet Mall.

The shooters were seen jumping into a U-Haul at the former parking lot of E.J. Korvette on Route 59. They were stopped at the roadblock and later escaped the Mountainview Avenue scene in getaway cars and a stolen vehicle.

The 1981 Brinks robbers, called the Family, included members of the Black Liberation Army and anti-Vietnam war and civil rights activists from the 1960s and 1970s.

Kathy Boudin, a fugitive from the 1960s Weather Underground protests, bombings, and other violence, got captured by an off-duty officer while running down the New York State Thruway toward the Tappan Zee Bridge.

She had been a passenger in the U-Haul driven by David Gilbert, the father of their newborn son whom Boudin left that day with a babysitter. The Nyack officers put down their shotguns after she supposedly pleaded she feared the weaponry moments before the gunmen opened fire.

Gilbert and one of the gunmen, Samuel Brown, jumped into a get-away car driven by Judith Clark, another 1960s radical. They were captured on Broadway in Nyack after Clark crashed the car into a wall. Then South Nyack-Grand View Police Chief Alan Colsey chased them from Mountainview Avenue.

Three spent decades in prison

Gilbert was recently paroled after 40 years in the Attica Correctional Facility, following in the footsteps of Boudin and Clark. Clark was paroled after 36 years in the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, and Boudin after 23 years in Bedford. Boudin and Clark have since died.

A federal task force with local law enforcement arrested more than a dozen members of the radical gang, whose members robbed dozens of financial institutions in the region. Members of the gang also helped convicted cop killer Joanne Chesimard, aka Assata Shakur, escape. She's believed to still be living in Cuba.

The convicted ringleader, Mutulu Shakur, was released in 2022 from federal prison in California after 38 years. He died eight months after his release.

On Friday, hundreds of people, including officers, family, and friends, lined the Thruway entrance off Route 59 to honor the officers and security guards killed and wounded. The ceremony is held at the pocket park with a stone memorial, flags, and granite bench.

Orangetown Lt. Terrance Hutmacher gave the keynote speech.

The ceremony featured a police honor guard, a wreath-laying, the playing of "Taps," a rifle salute, pipe and drums, and singing of the national anthem and God Bless America.

