Nyack Schools Set To Reopen Monday; Remote Option

NYACK, NY — Nyack schools are expected to open Jan. 3, but there will be a remote option for students, Superintendent Eudes Budhai wrote a message to parents Saturday.

Those who have tested positive for coronavirus or are awaiting a PCR test result may log in to their classes beginning Monday. Starting Wednesday, the district will shift to simultaneous teaching and learning for all students who are quarantined, he said.



The safety protocols that have been in place since the beginning of the year will stay in effect until county health officials issue updated rules for schools following the state's new protocols.

He asked families to take care for each other by maintaining distance, wearing masks, washing hands and staying home if sick.

Find more information on the district website.

There were 8,645 reported coronavirus cases in Rockland County as of Friday, including 307 in Nyack and 61 in Piermont. Ten people have died of the disease in Rockland since Dec. 22, raising the pandemic death toll in the past two years to 1,020.





