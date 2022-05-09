Nyan Heroes Raises $7.5M to Develop Play-to-Earn Game

Reuters

The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 17 months against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising worries about the global economic outlook weighed particularly heavily on commodity-linked currencies. The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2985 to the greenback, or 77.01 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since December 2020 at 1.30. "A lot of commodity currencies are just getting smoked against the (U.S.) dollar," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.