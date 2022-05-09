Nyan Heroes Raises $7.5M to Develop Play-to-Earn Game

Camomile Shumba
·1 min read

Play-to-earn game Nyan Heroes raised $7.5 million in a strategic round to fund game development, according to an emailed press release on Monday.

  • The Singapore-based company will use the money to hire more people and for community outreach.

  • The investment values the company at $100 million.

  • Investors included venture capital firms Kosmos Ventures, Sino Global Capital, Shima Capital and Petrock Capital.

  • Play-to-earn platforms have been pulling in funds. LootRush, a platform that helps new users access play-to-earn games, raised $12 million in a seed funding round last week and Rainmaker nabbed $6.5 million in a seed round in December.

  • “Sustainable P2E (play-to-earn) game is a buzzword of 2022,” Vladimir Velmeshev, a partner at Kosmos Ventures, said in the statement.

  • Nyan Heroes is built on the Solana blockchain and features cute cats in deadly robots.

  • The company raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by Three Arrows Capital, Mechanism Capital, and Defiance Capital in late 2021.

  • The game is expected to go live toward the end of 2022.

