NYC art show uses fractals to immerse viewers in a kaleidoscope-like world

NYC art show uses fractals to immerse viewers in a kaleidoscope-like world in New York
·1 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A breathtaking new art exhibit, "Geometric Properties: An Immersive Audio-Visual Journey Through Fractal Dimensions," drenches viewers in an otherworldly experience at New York City's Chelsea Market.

The installation uses fractals - mathematical equations represented as infinitely repeating patterns. Dutch artist Julius Horsthuis ran the equations through computer software, which then manifested into the art.

"Julius came across fractals while doing research for a separate project and instantly felt a connection with them," said ARTECHOUSE marketing and communications manager Andrew Albigese. "He was fascinated by how through mathematics, you could take someone on a journey through almost an entirely new world."

Spectators have said it feels like being inside a kaleidoscope, or "like stepping into a sci-fi world or even being transmitted to a totally new dimension," said Albigese.

Albigese said he was "overwhelmed" by the exhibit himself.

"After over a year of pandemic and for a lot of people being isolated, we need something like this more than ever," said Albigese. "Art, for a lot of people, can be an escape or refuge."

"Geometric Properties" runs through Sept. 6.

(Reporting by Roselle Chen, Editing by Diane Craft and Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Sources: Feds have no evidence yet for GA hate crime charge

    Federal investigators have so far not found evidence that clears the high bar for federal hate crime charges against a man who has been accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Friday. Federal statutes require prosecutors to prove that the victims were targeted because of specific factors, like race, gender identity, religion, national origin or sexual orientation, or the suspect infringed on a federally or constitutionally protected activity. To successfully prosecute a hate crimes case, prosecutors typically seek tangible evidence, such as the suspect expressing racism in text messages, in internet posts or to witnesses.

  • Facebook services restored after global outage

    The issue had also affected the company's online messaging services Whatsapp and Messenger, with #whatsappoutage trending on Twitter in many countries, including India. A Facebook spokesperson said the company had resolved the issue, which prevented access to its services. Over one million people had reported problems with Instagram, while nearly 20,000 users posted about issues with WhatsApp, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

  • Clerical Sex Abuse in Germany Spiked Under German Pope Benedict XVI

    Tony Gentile via ReutersA highly anticipated report on clerical sex abuse and coverups in Germany’s powerful diocese of Cologne released Thursday identifies 202 perpetrators against 314 victims—55 percent of whom were under the age of 14. The report blames “years of chaos, subjectively perceived lack of competence, and misunderstandings” for the rampant abuse.The 800-page report also points to a sharp rise in abuse between 2004 and 2018, said Björn Gercke, the lawyer who presented the report on Thursday. German Joseph Ratzinger was elected as Pope Benedict XVI in 2005 and resigned in 2013. Vatican’s Response to 1,000 Children Abused by Priests? ‘No Comment.’Before that, Ratzinger headed the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith, which deals firsthand with abuse reports from outlying dioceses. There, he was criticized for downplaying the 2002 Boston Church scandal that led to the Boston Globe investigations central to the film Spotlight. Prior to that, he was the archbishop of Munich, where he signed off on therapy rather than punishment for a proven predatory priest. As pope, he took a harder line, defrocking scores of priests who had been proven abusers, but he remained silent when the choir directed by his brother, who is also a priest, turned out to be a sadistic sex camp for kids. In 2019, six years after he retired, Ratzinger penned an editorial in which he blamed sexual freedom and the collapse of moral standards—not a church that did not properly protect children—for the problem, writing “in the 20 years from 1960 to 1980, the previously normative standards regarding sexuality collapsed entirely.”The Cologne report parses the results of a 2018 study by the German Bishops Conference that identified 1,670 clergymen committing sexual violence against 3,677 minors, of whom most were young boys between the years 1946 and 2014, according to German state media Deutsche Welle.The report accused a number of top church officials, including the Archbishop of Hamburg Stefan Hesse and the late Archbishop of Cologne Joachim Meisner, of breach of duty, but gives a pass to the current archbishop of Cologne, Rainer Maria Woelki, who commissioned the report but who was widely criticized for censoring the release of a preliminary report last year. Speaking ahead of the report release, Georg Baetzing, the president of Germany’s Bishops Conference, called Woelki’s suppression of the first report a “disaster” and said Woelki had “completely failed as a moral authority.” The investigation however did not find he breached his duties.The German church currently pays victims of clerical sex abuse around €5,000 “in recognition of their suffering” as well as therapy bills.The report released Thursday is a second report and was published by an independent law firm against Woelki’s recommendation. Following the report, Woelki said the clergy named in the report would be dismissed. “What we have seen shows clearly there was a coverup,” he said. “I am ashamed.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • QAnon followers think White House's St Patrick's Day lighting was secret message

    Adherents of the conspiracy theory will be protesting against vaccines and pandemic mitigation efforts on 20 March

  • Rep. Grace Meng accuses Trump and Republicans of 'putting a bull's-eye on the back of Asian Americans across this country'

    Meng grew emotional as she criticized Republicans' rhetoric about COVID-19 amid a sharp rise in anti-Asian violence.

  • The Oscars ceremony will be live this year - and guests will not be allowed to attend virtually

    The Oscars ceremony will be attended only by nominees and their guests plus presenters, while the dress code is "Inspirational and Aspirational."

  • 'Lasagna Love' helps feed hungry families amid COVID-19 pandemic

    Forget mom’s lasagna. A&nbsp;national movement called Lasagna Love is helping feed hungry families.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • Secret Service stop armed man near Kamala Harris’ DC residence

    Guns and ammunition found in man’s car, reports say

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Rapper Lil Mama doubles down on transphobic comments and says she will start a 'heterosexual rights movement'

    Lil Mama, who has previously made transphobic statements, said on Instagram that she will be starting a "heterosexual rights movement."

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.

  • The church where accused Georgia shooter Robert Aaron Long worshipped is kicking him out

    "In the strongest possible terms, we condemn the actions of Aaron Long as well as his stated reasons for carrying out this wicked plan," church said.

  • Second Fundraiser Set Up for Elderly Asian Violently Attacked by Man in San Francisco

    San Francisco police have arrested a man in connection to a violent assault along Market Street and 7th Street on Wednesday morning against two elderly Asian people: an 83-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman who fought back. Steven Jenkins, 39, was booked on two counts of assault likely to produce great bodily injury, and two counts of elder abuse, reports ABC7. If this image isn’t enough for there to be change in this city I don’t know what is #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/Ex6ZmXW24N — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 18, 2021 The male victim, a Vietnamese American named Ngoc Pham, was shopping for groceries when he was attacked.

  • For Biden, questions about Cuomo grow harder to ignore

    President Joe Biden's relentless effort to avoid the day-to-day distractions of the political world is being put to the test by the growing calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign. The pressure on Biden grew dramatically last week when most of New York's congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, called on Cuomo to step aside. The governor has remained defiant and kept up his prominent role this week on the White House’s call with governors regarding the pandemic.

  • 'Gone in the blink of an eye': Alabama family escapes minutes before suspected twister flattens home

    A group of about a dozen homes in Autauga County, Alabama, received major damage.

  • Former Cuomo aide says the governor once joked that he would 'mount' her if he were a dog: report

    Lindsey Boylan told The New Yorker that she was "grossed out" by Cuomo's comment and didn't reply at the time.

  • Biden's Education Secretary just canceled $1 billion of student-loan debt for about 72,000 defrauded borrowers

    Miguel Cardona's first major act reverses a Trump-era policy, providing about $1 billion of cancelation for student loans related to fraud.