NYC Asian community asks for security after murder
After an attack on an Asian woman in New York's Chinatown, the community held a rally Monday to call on elected officials to commit to increasing security in the neighborhood. (Feb. 14)
After an attack on an Asian woman in New York's Chinatown, the community held a rally Monday to call on elected officials to commit to increasing security in the neighborhood. (Feb. 14)
Christina Yuna Lee is remembered as ‘such a sweet girl’
The launchpad where I bought my NFT allowed people to prefund their accounts, automatically purchasing a NFT if your number got called. Let me explain why I'm scared of the NFT space as I reflect on my emotionally charged experience. If you want to buy a NFT, I believe it's crucial to have a healthy dose of self-awareness to prevent you from falling headfirst down a dangerous hole.
A woman was stabbed to death inside her lower Manhattan apartment by a man who followed her from the street into her building, authorities said. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found fatally wounded in her bathtub at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. The suspected killer was taken into custody after he at first tried to flee down a fire escape and then barricaded himself inside the apartment, a police spokesperson said.
The creators of the NFTs say it’s a “unique and progressive way to celebrate the monumental life of George Floyd” and that owning one comes with an “N word pass.”View Entire Post ›
Moab PoliceThe Sarasota Medical Examiner’s office has released the official autopsy report for doomed “van-lifer” Brian Laundrie, revealing new details into his death.The report, conducted by District 12 deputy chief medical examiner Dr. Wilson Broussard, states that Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. When the FBI finally found him days into his disappearance, he was discovered near a European American Arms revolver, which was marked as a .38 special on one side of th
Nearly 25 years later, Caroline Ducey remains furious over a boundary that was crossed on set. But she also makes the case for people to see the movie now.
Questions surrounding Bob Saget’s cause of death increased after the late comedian's autopsy report revealed Saget suffered injuries to his head that are usually seen from a more traumatic blow than one typically sustains from a slip and fall, according to multiple media reports.
You knew this would happen...
What was he thinking?
Mario TamaThe Trump Organization’s trusted outside accounting firm has taken the unprecedented step of ditching its client, explaining that the former president’s family company has a decade of financial statements that can’t be trusted.The bombshell move by Mazars USA—the accounting firm that has long worked with former President Donald Trump’s family and friends—was revealed in court filings in New York on Monday.The decision to drop Trump follows last month’s aggressive move by New York Attor
Che's list includes full benefits, a pair of Red Octobers, and more
Not a good look for the NFL.
Richardson was not allowed to compete in the Summer 2020 Games after a failed drug test, but Valieva can compete after failing a doping test.
When sweet payback goes right to your head.
African Americans have long been demeaned this way. But what about Miley Cyrus and Madonna? | Opinion from Toriano Porter
Ja’Marr Chase summed up an entire city's thoughts.
It was a great gesture from Joe Burrow, putting aside the disappointment to congratulate Stafford on his long-awaited Super Bowl title.
Veronika Khomyn is rooting for her husband-to-be, Sean McVay, as he hopes to lead the L.A. Rams to their first Super Bowl win in more than two decades
Cooper and Anna Kupp began dating in high school, and she has been his biggest supporter as he's become an NFL star for the Rams.
Kate Beckinsale's legs are beyond sculpted as she poses in her home's laundry room in a new IG photo. Strength training and yoga keep the star in killer shape.