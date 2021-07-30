NYC attack: Good Samaritan saves 11-year-old, suspect in custody

Greg Norman
·1 min read

New York City police have arrested a suspect who allegedly directed sexual threats toward an 11-year-old girl while robbing her – until a Good Samaritan stepped in to come to her rescue, reports say.

Jonathan Perez, 34, was taken into custody Thursday following the alleged attack in the city’s Queens borough on Sunday morning, according to the New York Post.

"My reaction was to help the girl, I can't say anything else," Mariam, whom WABC identified as the Good Samaritan, told the station. "To help her, I helped her, the girl threw herself at me to help her, that's all I did, I could not catch him."

NYPD COMMISSIONER ASKS ‘HOW CAN THEY BE RELEASED’ AFTER 10-YEAR-OLD ASSAULTED IN OWN BEDROOM

Perez allegedly pulled the child into an alley, threw her on the ground and then held a sharp object to her throat while sexually threatening her and demanding to find out her age, police told the New York Post.

He allegedly stole the child’s house keys and $20 in cash before fleeing.

The girl suffered a cut to her throat during the episode, the New York Post reports.

Perez is now charged with robbery, assault, kidnapping, menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17.

Sources told the New York Post that Perez last was arrested on June 2 after allegedly punching his girlfriend and then taking her car keys.

