NYC bail reform slammed after repeat offender makes 42nd attack

Robert Kelley, vice president of New York City’s Transport Union, slammed the city’s bail reform on national television following a repeat offender’s attack on a “hero” subway employee nearly two months ago.

Kelley criticized the city’s bail reform during his appearance on “Fox & Friends First” on Monday, more than a month after Alexander Wright, 49, was accused of assaulting an off-duty subway worker in the Bronx in August.

“This has to stop. The new bail reform must be changed. Time and time again, this guy shouldn't have even been privileged to be under the new bail reform in terms of him being free,” Kelley told host Todd Piro.

“After 40 beatings, you'd think they'd lock him up and throw away the key," he continued.

The subway incident occurred at Pelham Bay Park Station on Aug. 11 when the victim, identified as Anthony Nelson, 35, was called by a rider to help two straphangers Wright was harassing. Nelson, who was off-duty at the time, rushed to help the victims.

After Nelson arrived at the scene to get a description of the harasser for the police, Wright reportedly punched him in the face as he walked away. The subway employee suffered a dislocated nose and a broken collarbone from the attack.

Despite being injured, he and another man held Wright down until the authorities arrived. Wright was charged with assault and harassment. Last week, he was arraigned and is currently being held at Rikers Island on a $5,000 bail.

Before the August incident, Wright already had over 40 prior arrests on record, including an attack on an Asian woman in New York City’s Chinatown in May 2021.

"I never thought I'd say this, but, at the end of the day, the MTA employees have a more dangerous job than the NYPD." Kelley said. "At least they [the NYPD] have weapons to protect themselves… our members don't."

