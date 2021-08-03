NYC, big employers taking hard line against vaccine holdouts

MIKE CATALINI and KAREN MATTHEWS
·5 min read

New York City, Microsoft, Tyson Foods and the U.S. auto industry joined a cascading number of state and local governments and major employers Tuesday that are taking a hard line against both the surging delta variant and the holdouts who have yet to get vaccinated.

“The goal here is to convince everyone that this is the time. If we’re going to stop the delta variant, the time is now. And that means getting vaccinated right now,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in announcing that New York will demand people show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at indoor restaurants, shows and gyms.

The hard-line measure — the first such step taken by a big U.S. city — goes into effect in mid-August. Vaccination cards or state and city apps will be accepted as proof of inoculation.

Meanwhile, meat and poultry giant Tyson Foods said it will require all of its approximately 120,000 U.S. employees to get the shot over the next three months. Microsoft will demand that its roughly 100,000 U.S. employees — as well as visitors and others — show proof of vaccination starting in September.

And an estimated 150,000 unionized workers at the big three U.S. automakers will have to go back to wearing masks starting Wednesday, while nonunion Toyota, with a U.S. workforce of about 36,000, said it will do likewise at most of its sites across the country.

In a surge driven by the highly contagious mutant version of the virus, COVID-19 cases across the U.S. have increased sixfold over the past month to an average of more than 85,000 per day, a level not seen since mid-February. Deaths have climbed over the past two weeks from an average of 254 per day to 386.

Florida has more people now in the hospital with COVID-19 than at any other time during the outbreak — over 11,500. Louisiana reported an all-time high of more than 2,100 hospital patients with the virus, most of them unvaccinated. Both states’ vaccination rates are below the national average.

“You’re talking and laughing with the patient and then you may walk out of the room, and then maybe an hour or two later you’re walking into that room with a crash cart because their condition is deteriorating that fast," said Penny Ceasar, who handles admissions at Westside Regional Medical Center near Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Amid the growing alarm over the way the virus is storming back, vaccinations across the country have begun to tick up slightly in recent weeks, reaching more than a half-million per day on average, but are still far below the peak of 3.4 million per day in April.

Seventy percent of the nation's adults have received at least one shot, and nearly 61% are fully vaccinated — well short of where President Joe Biden wanted the U.S. to be by this point.

Experts say the vaccine is still highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from the delta variant.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who is running for reelection next year while eyeing a 2024 presidential bid, doubled down Tuesday as the state again broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, insisting that the spike will ease soon and that he will not impose any business restrictions or mask mandates. He encouraged people to get vaccinated.

“We are not shutting down,” DeSantis said. “We are going to have schools open. We are protecting every Floridian’s job in this state. We are protecting people’s small businesses."

President Joe Biden endorsed New York City’s move while criticizing policies in states like Florida and Texas — both led by Republicans — that block mask or vaccine requirements.

“If you’re not going to help, at least get out of the way of people trying to do the right thing,” Biden said.

The auto industry’s decision to mask up again was made by representatives from General Motors, Ford, the parent company of Chrysler, and the United Auto Workers union, and it applies even to employees who have been vaccinated. The move comes just under a month after vaccinated autoworkers were allowed to shed their masks.

As for Tyson, Donnie King, CEO of the Springdale, Arkansas, company, said in a memo to employees that the vaccine requirement is needed to overcome persistent hesitancy to get the shots.

“We did not take this decision lightly. We have spent months encouraging our team members to get vaccinated — today, under half of our team members are,” King wrote.

In New York, Sean Ogs, manager of the Woodside Cafe in Queens, said he was “floored” when he heard the news about mandatory vaccinations for customers.

“We’ve already been in a struggle. I don’t know how I’m going to deal with it,” Ogs said. “It’s going to be extra work. It’ll make things impossible.”

Debbie McCarthy, a regular at the Woodside Cafe who is unvaccinated, said she was turned away over the weekend from several establishments that had already begun requiring proof.

“I’m a little shocked they would do that,” said McCarthy, who said she recovered from COVID-19 months ago and believes her antibodies will protect her from another infection. “Why are they so afraid of people who haven’t been vaccinated? I think we should have a choice.”

____

Associated Press writers Bobby Caina Calvan in New York; Alexandra Olson in Arlington, Virginia; Tom Krisher in Detroit; and Freida Frisaro and Kelli Kennedy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. hits Biden's 70% vaccine goal as holdouts in hot spots like Florida and Louisiana rush to get shots

    On Monday, the hypercontagious Delta variant finally did what Joe Biden couldn’t: convinced 70 percent of U.S. adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • New York becomes first U.S. city to order COVID vaccines for restaurants, gyms

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York City will become the first major U.S. city to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at restaurants, gyms and other businesses, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday, as the nation grapples with the rapidly spreading Delta variant. The U.S. government and several states, along with some hospitals and universities, already require employees to get inoculated. Tyson Foods on Tuesday became one of the largest private employers to require all workers be immunized to combat the virus that has killed over 600,000 in the country.

  • As Delta surges, U.S. military braces for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

    During his last days before dying from COVID-19, 26-year-old Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Myers played a breathing game with himself at a Florida hospital to see how high he could get his oxygen levels. With the Delta variant surging, the Pentagon appears poised to do something it has not so far - mandate vaccinations to safeguard against COVID-19. The U.S. military says around half the U.S. armed forces are already fully vaccinated, a number that climbs significantly when counting only active duty troops and excluding National Guard and reserve members.

  • In 'new approach', NYC mandates vaccine for indoor activities

    The announcement is the latest in a string of initiatives aimed at encouraging more residents to get vaccinated as the Delta variant spreads in the nation's most populous city. "We know this is what's going to turn the tide," de Blasio told a news conference.

  • No, Black people, there is no white supremacist scheme behind the COVID vaccine

    Sometimes when I think about white supremacy I think about that scene from The Godfather where all the mob bosses […] The post No, Black people, there is no white supremacist scheme behind the COVID vaccine appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Egypt president vows to increase price of subsidized bread

    Egypt’s president has vowed to raise the price of government-subsidized bread. It would be the latest in a series of austerity measures taken by his government in recent years to overhaul the country’s economy. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi offered no further details on the amount or timing of the price increase.

  • AOC blames Democrats for letting eviction moratorium expire, says Biden wasn't 'forthright'

    'We cannot in good faith blame House Republicans when Democrats have the majority,' New York Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday.

  • Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker

    With a new wave of COVID-19 infections fueled by the Delta variant striking countries worldwide, disease experts are scrambling to learn whether the latest version of coronavirus is making people - mainly the unvaccinated - sicker than before. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that Delta, first identified in India and now dominant worldwide, is "likely more severe" than earlier versions of the virus, according to an internal report made public on Friday. The agency cited research in Canada, Singapore and Scotland showing that people infected with the Delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized than patients earlier in the pandemic.

  • Florida school district drops mask mandate after DeSantis threatens to withhold funding

    Florida's second largest school district backpedaled its mask mandate on Monday after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order threatening to withhold funding from schools that violate parents' personal decisions regarding face coverings for their children.

  • Michael Jai White Says His Oldest Son, a Father of 6, Died from COVID at 38

    “Ultimately, when he got sick and went to the hospital, COVID was waiting for him,” Michael Jai White said

  • U.S. Senate bill seeks to require anti-drunk driving vehicle tech

    A $1 trillion infrastructure bill under debate by the U.S. Senate includes a provision that directs U.S. regulators to mandate a passive technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles and avert more than 10,000 deaths annually. For more than 15 years, automakers and others have studied potential technological fixes to address the roughly one-third of annual U.S. traffic deaths that involved impaired drivers. The legislative push has won the backing of the advocacy group Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the auto insurance industry and some alcohol trade associations.

  • Vikings owner Mark Wilf “very concerned” about vaccine hesitancy on team

    When Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19, starter Kirk Cousins and backup Nate Stanley had to go into isolation because both had been in contact with Mond and neither is vaccinated. That has led to major concerns in Minnesota. Vikings owner Mark Wilf admitted today that he’s concerned about the vaccine hesitancy [more]

  • NBC’s Tokyo Olympics Coverage Was Always Going To Be a Disaster

    Why, when I think of astonishing images from the Tokyo Olympics, is the first one that comes to mind a Geico ad?

  • Astrology and Paranormal Activity Patterns

    All paranormal events seem to share the same astrological patterns—here is the relationship between astrology and the paranormal.

  • Rep. Al Green and Texas State Rep. Ron Reynolds arrested, cited during voting rights rally

    Rep. Al Green and Texas State Rep. Ron Reynolds were issued a citation during a voting rights rally held in […] The post Rep. Al Green and Texas State Rep. Ron Reynolds arrested, cited during voting rights rally appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Singer R. Kelly appears in NY court before sex abuse trial begins

    The singer is accused of racketeering, sexual abuse and bribery charges. Prosecutors said the 54-year-old Kelly, known for such hits as "I Believe I Can Fly," ran a criminal scheme in which women and underage girls were recruited to have sexual activity with him.

  • WR CeeDee Lamb ready to emerge as Dallas Cowboys superstar

    Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said WR CeeDee Lamb has “that dog” in him. He wants to make the big play and he will let you know about it.

  • Tunisia leader fires ambassador to US in rash of dismissals

    A day after naming a new economy minister, President Kais Saied on Tuesday added Tunisia's ambassador to the United States to a rash of dismissals, but he has yet to say who will replace the prime minister he fired less than two weeks ago or when. Saied, who took on executive powers July 25 and began ruling by decree, has also undertaken globe-spanning consultations, meeting Tuesday with the foreign minister of Egypt, a critical ally in the Middle East.

  • Olympians investigated after drinking incident

    Olympics organizers are investigating a group of athletes who were found drinking alcohol in the Olympic village on Friday night.That's according to the CEO of the Tokyo Games, Toshiro Muto, who announced the investigation during a press conference on Sunday.TOSHIRO MUTO: “Currently we are investigating the situation…”Muto did not give details on the number of athletes involved or their nationalities.Tokyo police were also at the scene, Muto said, adding it was not clear if they took any action.Organizers had previously said athletes were permitted to drink alcohol only in their rooms and only if alone, as a precaution against coronavirus infection.Unlike the strict COVID-19 lockdowns seen elsewhere, Tokyo is under a looser state of emergency that includes curbs on restaurant hours and the serving of alcohol.The Games are taking place in Tokyo without spectators, and athletes and Olympic visitors have remained in a “bubble” with regular testing for the coronavirus.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Bodies wash up in Sudan's border river

    The corpses had gunshot wounds and hands tied behind their backs, a doctor tells the BBC.