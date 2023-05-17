NYC bike path terrorist, convicted of killing 8 in 2017, to be sentenced to life: What we know

Sayfullo Saipov is seen in this handout photo released Nov. 1, 2017, the day after the attack. (St. Charles County Department of Corrections/Handout via Reuters)

The man who killed eight people and injured dozens more with a rented truck on a popular New York City bike path in 2017 will be formally sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in a Manhattan federal court.

Sayfullo Saipov, a 35-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan and former New Jersey resident, was convicted in January of carrying out what remains the deadliest terror attack in New York since 9/11.

In March, a jury rejected the death penalty for Saipov, leaving him with a mandatory life sentence.

How did the attack unfold?

Multiple bikes are seen crushed along a bike path in lower Manhattan after the deadly attack, Oct. 31, 2017. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

According to federal prosecutors, on Oct. 31, 2017, Saipov used a Home Depot truck he rented in New Jersey to mow down people on a bicycle path packed with tourists and residents along the Hudson River on Manhattan's West Side.

Five people from Argentina, two Americans and a Belgian woman were killed, and 18 others were seriously injured in the attack, which prosecutors said Saipov planned for months in the hopes it would help him gain membership in the Islamic State terrorist organization also known as ISIS.

Saipov, a former long-haul truck driver and married father of three young children, drove at speeds as fast as 66 mph as he struck pedestrians on a mile-long stretch of the bike path. He emerged from the truck after ramming into a school bus, shouting “God is great!” in Arabic and waving paintball and pellet guns in the air. He was shot in the abdomen by a police officer and immediately taken into custody.

Authorities found a note left by Saipov near the scene claiming allegiance to ISIS. FBI agents who questioned him in a hospital room after the attack said he smiled and asked if they could hang an Islamic State flag on the wall. He also told them he’d planned to continue on to the Brooklyn Bridge to kill more people.

Prosecutors say that Saipov, a legal permanent U.S. resident, became radicalized by online ISIS propaganda after immigrating to the United States from his native Uzbekistan in 2010.

Shortly after Saipov’s arrest, then-President Donald Trump tweeted that he “SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!”

And Trump quickly used the rampage to reignite his push for tighter U.S. immigration laws.

What happened at the trial?

Sayfullo Saipov listens to testimony at his federal trial in New York City on Jan. 9 in this courtroom sketch. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)

Saipov was the first defendant to face a federal death penalty trial under President Biden, who had campaigned against capital punishment. But Attorney General Merrick Garland still pursued the death penalty, sparking criticism from those who oppose it.

He did not testify at his trial, which included testimony from survivors and relatives of people killed in the attack. Saipov’s public defender, David Patton, did not deny that his client carried out the attack, telling jurors that his actions were “senseless, horrific, and there’s no justification for them.”

“Nobody forced him to do this," Patton said. "He’s guilty of murder and assault among many other crimes — plain and simple.”

But Patton disputed the prosecution's claim that Saipov did so in order to gain entrance to ISIS. Saipov, Patton argued, had merely been “steeped in ISIS propaganda.”

Saipov was found guilty of all 28 counts he faced, including eight counts of murder in aid of racketeering activity — one for each victim killed — and one count of violence and destruction of a motor vehicle causing death.

He was also convicted of 18 counts of attempted murder and one count of providing material support to a terrorist organization, ISIS, which carries a maximum life sentence.

During the penalty phase, the jury was deadlocked on whether Saipov should receive the death penalty.

They agreed Saipov intentionally killed his victims after "substantial planning and premeditation" and did it for ISIS, but did not unanimously find that he represented a future danger or would likely commit acts of violence while in prison.

Since the death penalty requires a jury to be unanimous, the sentence of life in prison without parole became automatic in the case.

What will happen at his sentencing?

Sayfullo Saipov a member of his court-appointed defense team at this federal trial on Jan. 26 in this courtroom sketch. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)

According to Reuters, 25 people who survived the attack and family members of people who died are expected to speak before U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick formally imposes a sentence on Saipov.

Most of those scheduled to speak are traveling from Argentina and Belgium. Each speaker will have about five minutes to address the court and, if needed, will have an interpreter, according to prosecutors.

It was unclear whether Saipov will address the court during the proceeding.

In a pre-sentencing memo, prosecutors urged Broderick to impose a sentence of eight consecutive life sentences — one for each death — and an additional 260 years in prison.

"Saipov is an unabashed terrorist — a proud murderer who deserves no leniency and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law," prosecutors wrote.

“After months of planning a vicious terrorist attack, Saipov got what he wanted: brutal carnage of innocent people, lives and families destroyed, and terror in New York City.

"The defendant's conduct before, during and after his attack warrants a sentence that reflects the extraordinary depravity of his crimes,” they added. “The government respectfully requests that the court impose the maximum statutory penalty on each count of conviction."

What’s next?

People stop to look at makeshift memorials along a bike path in honor of the attack victims, Nov. 3, 2017. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

After he’s sentenced, Saipov is expected to be transferred to Colorado's Supermax facility, the most secure U.S. federal prison that also houses Mexican kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman, Ted Kaczynski (a.k.a the Unabomber) and Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

There, Saipov will spend at least 22 hours a day alone in a cell with a concrete bed for the rest of his life.