NYC Black Lives Matter protester sues NYPD over six-hour siege at apartment

A Black Lives Matter activist and protester who live streamed his standoff with cops outside his Hell’s Kitchen apartment in June is suing the NYPD over the six-hour siege.

Derrick Ingram claims in his Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit that he “watched and listened in horror as the NYPD deployed snipers, drones, helicopters, police dogs, and dozens of police officers, many of whom were wearing tactical gear, to his apartment building throughout the day,” all because he wouldn’t let cops in without a warrant. Ingram, 28, later surrendered to police with his attorney.

He was charged with assault for a June 14, 2020 incident at a Manhattan Black Lives Matter protest where he “shouted loudly” into an officer’s ear with a megaphone and refused to move the mic, injuring the officer’s ear and impairing her hearing, prosecutors said.

Weeks later, on Aug. 7, police showed up at Ingram’s W. 45th St. home around 7:30 a.m. to arrest him for the alleged assault, but he refused to come out, claiming they didn’t have a warrant.

Ingram, a member of Warriors in the Garden, a social justice advocacy group, live-streamed the arrest attempt from inside his apartment as cops pounded on the door.

“Why don’t you be the warrior you state you are and come out and face the system?” police were heard shouting through the door as Ingram spoke to his attorney on the phone.

As the livestream went on, about 100 members of Warriors in the Garden, other activists and a few area elected officials showed up to the scene, sparking a tense six-hour stalemate with police.

Cops finally packed up and left.

“The NYPD’s choice to pursue Mr. Ingram with an arsenal of military-grade equipment, despite having no warrant for his arrest, was no coincidence or mistake,” according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday.

“Given his public-facing role as an activist against police violence, Mr. Ingram was the perfect target for a conspicuous show of force by the NYPD.”

“The NYPD’s ruthless tactics were deliberately designed to silence Mr. Ingram and to send an intimidating signal about what happens to people who denounce police brutality and supported the principle that Black Lives Matter,” the lawsuit said.

Requests for comment were not immediately acknowledged by the NYPD or the city’s law department.

Ingram said that during the siege, he became frightened after he saw a red beam of light that he feared to be a sniper rifle laser taking aim inside his home.

Officers had even climbed up the fire escape to peer inside his window, the lawsuit said. He said he also heard police dogs scratching at his door.

Ingram, in the suit, said the incident caused him ongoing emotional and physical stress.

Ingriam is asking for a trial to determine punitive and compensatory damages.