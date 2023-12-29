NYC to boot vendors from Brooklyn Bridge starting Jan. 3

New York City will ban all vendors from the base of the Brooklyn Bridge starting Jan. 3, Mayor Adams’ office said Friday, aiming to clear the tangle of sellers who have long crowded the bustling pedestrian level of the celebrated steel and stone suspension bridge.

If effective, the city’s plan would mark the end of an era for the bridge: For years, New Yorkers and throngs of tourists have passed vendors selling trinkets and souvenirs on the Manhattan-side entrance to the 140-year-old crossing.

The ban on vending is to apply to all of New York City’s bridges and bridge entrances, but the plans are primarily aimed at the Brooklyn Bridge, where vending is particularly popular.

“The Brooklyn Bridge is one of New York City’s most stunning gems,” Mayor Adams said in a statement. “Tourists and New Yorkers alike deserve to walk across it and enjoy its beauty without being packed together like sardines or risking their safety.”

Adams added that the city will not “allow disorder to continue in these cherished spaces.”

Pedestrian use of the Brooklyn Bridge has returned to and then exceeded pre-pandemic rates after dropping during the COVID years. On an average weekend day in fall 2022, 34,000 people crossed the bridge, up from 17,000 a day in 2021, according to government data.

Vending on the Brooklyn Bridge appears to have proliferated after bikers were relocated in 2021 from the pedestrian level to a separate bike lane on the side of the bridge.

The mile-long landmarked bridge, one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions and a vital commuting tool for many cyclists, spans from Manhattan’s Financial District to downtown Brooklyn. It was once the longest suspension bridge in the world.

The wooden pedestrian path is 16 feet wide, on average, but can narrow to as thin as 5 feet at certain points, according to city records. It is located above the car level, which accommodates more than 100,000 rumbling autos on an average day.

Outreach to vendors began on Friday, the mayor’s office said. The sellers face a deadline of Jan. 2 at midnight to remove their wares from the bridge, with enforcement planned to start Jan. 3.

Adams said in his statement that vendors were receiving “fair warning.”

The ban will apply to sellers who have vending licenses. The planned rule was published in the City Record on Oct. 6.

“The ability of pedestrians to exit the bridge safely is jeopardized by vendors who display and store their wares, carts, tables, tents, tarps, canopies, coolers, and generators along the elevated pedestrian walkway,” said the notice.

The city Transportation Department introduced the plan. The proposal was developed with the Police Department and the Sanitation Department, Adams’ office said.

Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said the ban would make the Brooklyn Bridge safer and help pedestrians take in the span’s extraordinary views.

“The Brooklyn Bridge has been called America’s Eiffel Tower,” Rodriguez said in a statement, “and it’s important that all New Yorkers and the millions of people who visit our city each year can enjoy it without impediments to safety and pedestrian mobility.”