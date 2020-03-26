NYC Is on the Brink as Patients Flood Hospitals Already ‘Under Siege’

At one Queens hospital, 13 patients being treated for the novel coronavirus died in a mere 24 hours, as dozens more sick New Yorkers lined up outside in the cold waiting to get tested. Across town, construction workers in Manhattan have been working around the clock to build a makeshift morgue outside Bellevue Hospital, anticipating a surge of virus victims, while doctors inside are scrambling to secure more medical supplies.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency estimated that all of the intensive care beds in the city will be filled by Friday.

“Hospitals in New York are under siege—that’s probably the simplest way I can describe it,” an NYU Langone doctor told The Daily Beast. “We have never seen anything like this, and we are so unprepared for the need that seems to grow daily. Honestly, I’m terrified.”

As the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, New York City’s hospital system has been overwhelmed by patients, with physicians seemingly unable to keep up with the tidal wave of new cases that continue to surge daily as government officials rush to put a band-aid on the problem.

Coronavirus Heroes Are Getting Tossed From Their Homes by Scared Landlords

To date, over 385 people have died and 37,258 individuals have been infected with the virus across the city of 8.6 million, accounting for a quarter of all cases nationwide, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. Within the last 24 hours, the number of people hospitalized has jumped 40 percent and over 100 have people died.

“New York City hospitals right now are on the brink of what I would call being maxed out in terms of their available capacity,” former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Wednesday. “New York has another about five weeks to go for this between now and when they’re going to hit peak hospitalizations, so the fact that they’re stretched right now is worrisome.”

While the cases account for fewer than 1 percent of the Empire State’s population, hospitals are overwhelmed, understaffed, and short on supplies—unable to keep up with a hospitalization rate that Cuomo said is “moving faster than initial estimates.” Health officials project that 140,000 New Yorkers will need to be hospitalized on account of the coronavirus over the next two weeks, which exceeds the state’s supply of hospital beds by 35 percent.

Cuomo confirmed fears of city hospitals overrun with coronavirus cases on Thursday, stating that under almost any realistic scenario of this pandemic, New York State would be overwhelmed by the number of patients.

“We’re adding to the hospital capacity every way we can,” Cuomo said. “Almost any scenario that is realistic will overwhelm the capacity of the current healthcare system. We cannot get the curve down low enough so that we don’t overwhelm the hospital’s capacity. We have to increase hospital capacity.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Implements ‘Stay at Home’ Order Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

To combat the lack of space, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center has been repurposed as a makeshift overflow hospital facility, and Cuomo said officials are considering transforming dorms and hotels into emergency medical wards.

City universities are also taking extraordinary measures to fight the outbreak, as Columbia University and New York University announced Thursday that they will allow medical students to graduate early so they can pitch in with the response effort.

Cuomo added that urgently needed medical supplies have been distributed across the state for immediate needs—including one million surgical masks to New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio previously said the federal government was sending 2,000 ventilators to the city—but that’s hardly enough to cover the 15,000 needed to continue helping residents.

“People forget, we are just at the beginning of the bell curve of what is to come here,” one Manhattan medical social worker told The Daily Beast. “The overwhelming idea at our hospital is that this is a bit of a war, and we need to pace ourselves.”

This “war” is most evident at Elmhurst Hospital Center: a 545-bed public facility in Queens that lost 13 patients within 24 hours this week. The hospital, which de Blasio said has seen a “disproportionately high number of cases,” has since begun transferring parents to other hospitals. New Yorkers waiting for treatment on Thursday morning were forced to stand outside the facility in a line organized by metal barricades that stretched around the block.