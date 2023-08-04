NYC burglary crew guilty in $3 million stolen car ring

They were fast and furious — and just a little careless. A gang of thieves linked to more than 200 commercial break-ins and heists of more than 50 cars have pleaded guilty to burglary and grand larceny charges, authorities said Friday.

Prosecutors presented evidence gathered during a 13-month investigation of a crime crew responsible for thefts across the tri-state area of cars, cell phones and other merchandise valued at more the $3 million

The operation featured smash-and-grab thefts sometimes followed by dangerous high-speed car chases in residential neighborhoods

Investigators relied on surveillance video, license plate readers and cell phone data to eventually tie six people to the spree.

But probers were also helped by the suspects themselves, who posted pictures on various social media platforms posing with stolen cars and piles of cash.

Many of the posts occurred just minutes after the crimes, allowing investigators to connect the stolen property seen in the posts to specific burglaries and defendants.

“The six individuals convicted and sentenced went on a crime spree that impacted businesses and residents throughout downstate New York,” said state Attorney General Letitia James. “These burglars left a trail of broken glass, smashed businesses, and dangerous high-speed chases in their wake. I thank my partners in local law enforcement for their coordination and support as we took down this dangerous crew. Our communities are safer now that these six individuals have been brought to justice.”

The guilty pleas were made Thursday in Nassau County Supreme Court.

James said the crew operated across New York City, Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties, and on Long Island. They also stole from businesses in New Jersey and Connecticut, she said.

Crew members would travel to neighborhoods with several car dealerships and cell phone stores, often burglarizing several stores in one night, state officials said.

At the car dealerships, the thieves would smash the large windows at the front of the building, locate boxes that held the key fobs and drive vehicles they were able to start right through the broken windows, authorities said.

Story continues

Then the crooks took a page out of the “Fast & Furious” movies, waiting for the police to respond so they could lead them on high-speed chases, James’ office said.

In the cell phone and ATM store burglaries, members of the gang would smash the glass front doors, enter the stores’ showrooms and offices, and steal as much merchandise and cash as they could carry out.

“This is one of those cases that highlights the extraordinary cooperation across multiple police departments and agencies in the New York Metropolitan area,” said NYPD Police Commissioner Edward Caban.

Convicted were Willie Baines, 47, Josepher Cartagena, 27, Brandon Collazo-Rivera, 26, Justin Herrera, 23, Douglas Noble, 29 and Alexander Santiago, 28. They are all from the Bronx.